Invoking the User Interface

Shortly after completion of the POST (Power-On-Self-Test sequence of the computer), the user will be prompted to press CTRL-B to invoke FlexBoot User Interface. The user has few seconds to press CTRL-B before the message disappears.

worddavc62ce186f1172b538198d57134c59f12-version-1-modificationdate-1723452651337-api-v2.png

Browsing the User Interface Menu

To browse the menu, use the following keys:

Key

Operation

Arrows ↑↓

Browse options (Highlighted option is current)

Enter

On forms – to enter menu

On configurable settings – to edit configuration

Esc

Exit current menu

Accessing FlexBoot Sub Menus

To enter the required menu, press Enter while the option is highlighted.

worddav5c9b4e47320aee6ce80bb360500869b9-version-1-modificationdate-1723452652140-api-v2.png

For further information on FlexBoot varies menus, and the configuration options they provide, please refer to section Configuring System Settings and its subsections.
