On This Page
iSCSI General Parameters
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
|
Location:
|
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters
|
Description:
|
When the DHCP IP is enabled, the initiator and target's IP, netmask, gateway and DNS will be taken from DHCP instead of from the menu.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Location:
|
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters
|
Description:
|
When the DHCP IP and DHCP Parameters are enabled, all the initiator and target parameters are taken from DHCP instead of from the menu.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Location:
|
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters
|
Description:
|
Specifies whether IPv4 or IPv6 network addressing will be used for iSCSI initiator and targets
|
Configurable:
|
No
|
Location:
|
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters
|
Description:
|
Enables CHAP Authentication for iSCSI initiator.
|
Configurable
|
Yes
|
Location:
|
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters
|
Description:
|
Enables mutual CHAP authentication between the iSCSI initiator and target
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Location:
|
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters
|
Description:
|
Controls booting to ISCSI target after connection.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Available options:
|
1 - Enable
2 - Disable
3 - One time disabled