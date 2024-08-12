Boot the client machine and enter BIOS setup to configure "MLNX FlexBoot" to be the first on the boot device priority list.

Note On dual-port ConnectX-3 network adapters, the client first attempts to boot from Port 1. If this fails, it switches to boot from Port 2. Note also that the driver waits up to 10 seconds for port come up and up to 90 seconds to assign an IP from the DHCP server.

If a PreBoot driver was selected through BIOS setup, the client will boot from FlexBoot. The client will display FlexBoot attributes, sense the port protocol (In ConnectX-3 cards only) – Ethernet or InfiniBand. The port sensing occurs only when the port is connected to a QSFP connector. In case of an InfiniBand port, the client will also wait for port configuration by the Subnet Manager. If auto-sensing protocol fails, the port will be configured as an InfiniBand port.

After configuring the IB/ETH port, the client attempts to connect to the DHCP server to obtain an IP address and the source location of the kernel/OS to boot from. Next, FlexBoot attempts to boot as directed by the DHCP server.