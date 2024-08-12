NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15  System Setup

On This Page

System Setup

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

system_setup-version-1-modificationdate-1723452664187-api-v2.PNG

General Settings

In the following menu, you can configure Power Settings and Pci Settings.

Note

The General Settings will not be available in the Setup System menu if the Power Configuration and the Pci Settings are not supported by the the firmware.

worddav2edf93847fab227aa990ffc9cba7668e-version-1-modificationdate-1723452665300-api-v2.png

Power Settings [ConnectX-5 ONLY]

In the following menu, you can set advanced power settings:

FlexPowerConf-version-1-modificationdate-1723452662230-api-v2.PNG

Advanced Power Settings

Location:

Power Configuration

Description:

When set to Enabled, additional power settings parameters are configurable.

Configurable:

Yes

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

Slot Power Limiter

Location:

Power Configuration

Description:

When set, the slot power limiter is disabled, and the device can consume more than 25W from the PCIe power rails.

Configurable:

Yes

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

RT PPS ENABLED ONPOWERUP

Location:

Power Configuration

Description:

When set to TRUE the PPS_OUT will be activated on power up.

Configurable:

Yes

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

Pci Settings

In the following menu, you can configure Expansion ROM options for UEFI.

Note

Pci Settings will not be available in the General Settings menu if the Expansion Rom Uefi for Arm/x86 functionality does not exist in the flash or if the Pci Settings feature is not supported by the firmware.

worddav9f10455154a528c0195a9b899fbfe6f4-version-1-modificationdate-1723452668097-api-v2.png

Expansion Rom Uefi Arm

Note

The Expansion ROM UEFI Arm is not available if the Expansion ROM UEFI for Arm does not exist in the flash.

Location:

General Settings/ Pci Settings

Description:

When set, the expansion ROM for UEFI for Arm-based-host is enabled.

Configurable:

Yes

Reboot Required:

Yes, power cycle is required for this change to take effect.

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

Expansion Rom Uefi X86

Note

The Expansion ROM UEFI x86 is not available if the Expansion ROM UEFI for x86 does not exist in the flash.

Location:

General Settings/ Pci Settings

Description:

When set, the expansion ROM for UEFI for x86-based-host is enabled.

Configurable:

Yes

Reboot Required:

Yes, power cycle is required for this change to take effect.

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

NIC Partitioning Configuration

NIC Partitions Configuration menu presents the following Partition Configuration sections.

  • Partition 1 Configuration

  • Partition 2 Configuration

  • .

  • .

  • Partition n Configuration

  • Flow Control Setting

Note

NIC partition is the division of a single NIC port into multiple Physical Functions, where "<n>" is the division number.

Note

The NIC Petitioning Configuration will not be available in the Setup System menu if the device is not operating in Socket-Direct mode.

NIC_part-version-1-modificationdate-1723452663770-api-v2.PNG

Flow Control Setting

Location:

NIC Partitioning Configuration

Description:

Specifies the type of Ethernet Flow Control to be used by the port when operating in NPar mode.

Configurable:

No

Partition n Configuration

Partition n Configuration menu shows the following settings:

  • Bus:Device:Function

  • Physical MAC Address

  • Virtual MAC Address

  • Node GUID

  • Port GUID

  • Virtual Node GUID

  • NIC + RDMA Mode

PartitonNConf-version-1-modificationdate-1723452670173-api-v2.PNG

Bus:Device:Function

Location:

NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration

Description:

Specifies the PCI Bus:Device:Function identifier of the Nic Partition number "n" assigned in the BIOS.

Configurable:

No

Port GUID

Location:

NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration

Description:

The permanent Port GUID assigned to the partition during manufacturing.

Configurable:

No

Node GUID

Location:

NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration

Description:

The permanent Node GUID assigned to the partition during manufacturing.

Configurable:

No

Virtual Node GUID

Location:

NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration

Description:

Programmatically assignable Node GUID address of the partition.

Configurable:

No

Physical MAC Address

Location:

NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration

Description:

The permanent MAC address of the Nic Partition number "n" assigned during manufacturing.

Configurable:

No

Virtual MAC

Location:

NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration

Description:

Displays Nic Partition "n"’s virtual MAC address.

Configurable:

No

NIC + RDMA Mode

Location:

NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration

Description:

Enable/Disable the NIC + RDMA personality on the partition.

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply

Available options:

Enabled, Disabled

Diagnostic

Diagnostic menu enables the user to diagnose problems in released ROMs by enabling the debug log levels for specific modules. This ability should be used only when debug session is needed.

worddavac96d326533a4460d5931d84637dedc9-version-1-modificationdate-1723452668460-api-v2.png

worddavd1a53e9ddc0d47abd63e7e6b98090c7e-version-1-modificationdate-1723452668727-api-v2.png

boot_to_shell

Location:

Diagnostic

Description:

When set to enable, Flexboot well boot to ipxe shell instead of the normal boot.

Configurable:

Yes

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

panic_behavior

Location:

Diagnostic

Description:

Flexboot behavior on critical failure.

  • when set to PRINT, print error to screen

  • when set to HALT, freeze system

  • when set to OPEN_SHELL, open ipxe shell

  • when set to REG_DUMP, dump firmware registers and exit to shell

Configurable:

Yes

Available options:

1 - PRINT

2 - HALT

3 - OPENSHELL

4 - REG_DUMP

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Bus:Device:Function

Location:

System setup

Description:

Specifies the BIOS assigned PCI Bus:Device:Function identifier of the card

Configurable:

No

Chip Type

Location:

System setup

Description:

Specifies the chip type

Configurable:

No

Device Name

Location:

System setup

Description:

The device's product name

Configurable:

No

PCI Device ID

Location:

System setup

Description:

The PCI Device ID of the controller

Configurable:

No

Banner Menu Timeout

Location:

System setup

Description:

Defines the Banner's timeout

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply

Available options:

1-14 sec

Permit Total Port Shutdown

Location:

System setup

Description:

Specifies whether or not to allow the port to be completely disabled when a Port Down command is received from the Host OS or driver.

Note: Use with caution, port shutdown will halt all operations configured on the port including WakeOnLAN and shared LOM.

Configurable:

Yes

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply

Available options:

Enabled, Disabled

NIC + RDMA Mode

Location:

System setup (only in cards without partitioning conf)

Description:

Specify the use of the port for both L2-Ethernet and RDMA traffic.

Configurable:

Yes (applicable only for ETH Mode).

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to be applied

Available options:

Enabled, Disabled

Virtualization Mode

Location:

System setup

Description:

Specifies the type of virtualization used by the controller on all ports. Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply

Available options:

1 - None

2 - SR-IOV

Number of Virtual Functions

Location:

System setup

Description:

The number of virtual functions advertised and usable by the driver. Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.

Configurable:

Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply

Value restrictions:

Minimum integer value is 0. Maximum integer value is the value supported by the firmware installed.

SNAPI Operation

Location:

System setup

Description:

Indicates whether Socket Direct functionality is enabled or not.

Configurable:

No
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 12, 2024
content here