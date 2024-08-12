User Manual Revision History

NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15
Revision

Date

Description

22

February 8, 2024

No changes to the User Manual.

21

December 11, 2023

Updated HII Main Configuration Page.

20

November 5, 2023

Updated "Supported Adapter Cards and Firmware" under NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15.

19

August 10, 2023

Updated:

18

April 30, 2023

Updated:

17

January 31, 2023

No changes to the User Manual.

16

November 30, 2022

Added "Management PF" as a new setting under HII VMware Configuration.

The version has been changed due to firmware versions updates. See, NVIDIA PreBoot Drivers (FlexBoot & UEFI).

15

October 31, 2022

Added the following new sections:

14

July 31, 2022

Added RT PPS ENABLED ONPOWERUP to the following sections:

13.0

November 30, 2021

Added the following few sections:

12.0

June 30, 2021

Added the following few sections:

11.0

December 31, 2020

Added the following new sections:

Added the following new sections in the FlexBoot System Settings:

Added the following new sections in the HII System Settings:

10.0

July 02, 2020

9.0

February 29, 2020

8.0

September 26, 2019

  • Added the following sections:

    • SNAPI Operation

    • Node GUID

    • Port GUID

    • Virtual Port GUID

    • Socket Direct Operation

7.0

April 30, 2019

6.0

November 29, 2018

  • Added the following new sections:

    • General Settings

    • Pci Settings

    • Expansion Rom Uefi Arm

    • Expansion Rom Uefi X86

5.0

July 05th, 20018

  • Added the following sections:

    • Link Speed (FlexBoot related configuration)

    • Link Speed (UEFI related configuration)

    • Updated the following FlexBoot sections:

    • Legacy Boot Protocol

    • IPv4 Address

    • IPv4 Primary DNS

    • IPv4 Default Gateway

    • iSCSI Name

    • Subnet Mask

    • Boot LUN

    • iSCSI Name

    • IP Address

    • TCP Port

  • Updated the following UEFI sections:

    • Legacy Boot Protocol

    • Virtual LAN Mode

    • IPv4 Address

    • IPv4 Primary DNS

    • IPv4 Default Gateway

    • iSCSI Name

    • Subnet Mask

    • Boot LUN

    • iSCSI Name

    • IP Address

    • TCP Port
