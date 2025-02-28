NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.37.13 LTS (2024 LTS U2)

Overview
NVIDIA® PreBoot drivers are a multiprotocol remote boot technology that support remote Boot over InfiniBand (BoIB) and over Ethernet.
Using Virtual Protocol Interconnect (VPI) technologies available in NVIDIA® ConnectX® adapters, PreBoot drivers give IT Managers’ the choice to boot from a remote storage target (iSCSI target) or a LAN target (Ethernet Remote Boot Server) using a single ROM image on ConnectX products.
FlexBoot is based on the open source project iPXE available at http://www.ipxe.org.
PreBoot drivers first initialize the adapter device, senses the port protocol – Ethernet or InfiniBand, and brings up the port. Then it connects to a DHCP server to obtain its assigned IP address and network parameters, and also to obtain the source location of the kernel/OS to boot from. The DHCP server instructs the PreBoot drivers to access the kernel/OS through a TFTP server, an iSCSI target, or some other service.
Document Revision History
Release Notes Revision History
Revision
Date
Description
3.7.500
& 14.37.13
March 02, 2025
Initial release of this Release Notes version.