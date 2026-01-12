Automated Scope_Info File Creation

NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.25
Bundled with ClusterKit is the script $HPCX_CLUSTERKIT_DIR/bin/scopes/run_scopes.sh.

This auxilliary script can create a scope_info file (see SCOPED Tests); create an order_info file for the Bisectional Bandwidth Test; and create a topology file (see Accounting for Oversubscription). It can process the output of ibnetdiscover utility or run the utility directly.

Syntax:

bin/scopes/run_scopes.sh [-C] [-f <scope_info>] [-d <distances_file>] [-o order_info] [-a] (-i <ibnetdiscover_cli> | <ibnetdiscover_output>)

where:

-C

Do not remove the cache directory (Python virtual environment can cache required modules), which speeds up subsequent runs.

-f <scope_info>

Specify the output filename for the 'full' scope_info file. Use - for standard output. The 'full' scope_info file includes all nodes visible on the InfiniBand subnet.

-d <distances>

Calculate distances between all pairs of TORs and write them to the specified <distances> file. Useful for debugging purposes.

-t <topofile>

Extract topology information (such as switch oversubscription ratios) and write to the specified <topofile>. This file is used to make pairwise tests topology-aware (see Accounting for Oversubscription).

-o <order_info>

Create an <order_info> file for testing bisectional bandwidth based on distances between TORs.

-a

Write all possible pairs to the <order_info> file. Without this option, each scope is tested only once; with it, all possible combinations of scopes are tested.

-i <ibnetdiscover_cli>

Run ibnetdiscover with the specified <ibnetdiscover_switches>. Multiple switches can be used if quoted, for example: bin/scopes/run_scopes.sh -i "-C mlx5_0 -P 1". Note that ibnetdiscover may require additional permissions to run.

<ibnetdiscover_output>

  • Specify the filename for the ibnetdiscover output. Use - for standard input. This option is mutually exclusive with the -i switch.
