Changes and New Features
HPC-X current version provides the following changes and new features:
Category
Change Description
HPC-X Content
Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release:
Spectrum-X NCCL Plugin
Added support for optimized NCCL communication on Spectrum-X and Quantum platforms, providing enhanced resiliency, dynamic load balancing, topology awareness, and advanced profiling capabilities.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Version section.