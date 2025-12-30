NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.25
Changes and New Features

HPC-X current version provides the following changes and new features:

Category

Change Description

HPC-X Content

Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release:

  • NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) v3.13.0

  • UCC v1.6.0

Spectrum-X NCCL Plugin

Added support for optimized NCCL communication on Spectrum-X and Quantum platforms, providing enhanced resiliency, dynamic load balancing, topology awareness, and advanced profiling capabilities.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Version section.
