ClusterKit

Introduction

ClusterKit is a multipurpose node assessment tool for high-performance clusters, aimed at conducting the following tests:

  • General Assessments: Latency, bandwidth, effective bandwidth, memory bandwidth, ordered ring bandwidth, and random ring bandwidth

  • GPU Communication Tests: Memory bandwidth, GPU-GPU latency and bandwidth, GPU-Host latency and bandwidth, and NCCL bandwidth and latency

  • Collective Evaluations: Barrier, allreduce, broadcast, alltoall, and NCCL

  • Bisectional Bandwidth

  • CPU/GPU Stress

ClusterKit Requirements

  • It is recommended to install ClusterKit on a shared directory.

  • If such directory does not exist - make sure that all scripts are available on all the hosts in the exact same directory.

  • SLURM or passwordless ssh connectivity across the hosts.
