HPC-X General Support
The platform and requirements for HPC-X are detailed in the following table:
Platform
Versions
CUDA
12.3+
GDRCopy
2.3+
DOCA-Host
3.2.0
NCCL
2.22+
NVIDIA BlueField-3
32.47.1026
NVIDIA ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.2000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6
20.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx
22.47.1026
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx
26.47.1026
NVIDIA ConnectX-7
28.47.1026
NVIDIA ConnectX-8
XPMEM
2.7
Grace-Hopper - GH200
N/A
The following communications libraries and acceleration packages are part of this NVIDIA HPC-X® package:
Library/Acceleration Package
Version Number
Open MPI
4.1
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)
3.13.0
HCOLL1
4.8
UCX
1.20
UCC
1.6.0
Open SHMEM specification compliance
1.42
ClusterKit3
1.15
nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin4
2.7
nccl_spcx_plugin
1.1.0
OSU Micro-Benchmarks
7.4
HCOLL is not supported on GB200 and GB300 systems, with no plans for future support.
Full Open SHMEM v1.4 support is available only if compiled with C11 Standard.
ClusterKit is a multifaceted node assessment tool for high performance clusters.
nccl-rdma-sharp plugin enables RDMA and Switch-based collectives (SHARP) with NVIDIA's NCCL library.
When HPC-X is launched with Open MPI without a resource manager job environment (slurm,pbs, etc.), or when it is launched from a compute node, the default rsh/ssh-based launcher will be used. This launcher does not propagate environment variables to the compute nodes. Thus, it is important to ensure the propagation of LD_LIBRARY_PATH variable from HPC-x is done as follows.
mpirun -x LD_LIBRARY_PATH -np
2 -H host1,host2 $HPCX_MPI_TESTS_DIR/examples/hello_c
The following table lists the supported operating systems and CPUs for the latest HPC-X.
Starting from HPC-X v2.9, HPC-X will no longer support PPC architecture.
Operating System
Platforms
RHEL/CentOS/Rocky 8.x
x86_64, aarch64
RHEL/CentOS/Rocky 9.x
x86_64, aarch64
RHEL/CentOS/Rocky 10.x
x86_64, aarch64
CentOS 8.x Stream
x86_64
CentOS 9.x Stream
x86_64
SLES 15 SP4
x86_64
SLES 15 SP5
x86_64
SLES 15 SP6
x86_64
Ubuntu 22.04
x86_64, aarch64
Ubuntu 24.04
x86_64, aarch64
Kylin 10 SP1
x86_64, aarch64
Kylin 10 SP2
x86_64, aarch64
Debian 12.x
x86_64