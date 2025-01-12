Automated Scope_Info File Creation
Bundled with ClusterKit is the script
$HPCX_CLUSTERKIT_DIR/bin/scopes/run_scopes.sh.
This auxilliary script can create a scope_info file (see SCOPED Tests); create an order_info file for the Bisectional Bandwidth Test; and create a topology file (see Accounting for Oversubscription). It can process the output of
ibnetdiscover utility or run the utility directly.
Syntax:
bin/scopes/run_scopes.sh [-C] [-f <scope_info>] [-d <distances_file>] [-o order_info] [-a] (-i <ibnetdiscover_cli> | <ibnetdiscover_output>)
where:
|
|
Do not remove the cache directory (Python virtual environment can cache required modules), which speeds up subsequent runs.
|
|
Specify the output filename for the 'full' scope_info file. Use
|
|
Calculate distances between all pairs of TORs and write them to the specified
|
|
Extract topology information (such as switch oversubscription ratios) and write to the specified
|
|
Create an
|
|
Write all possible pairs to the
|
|
Run
|
|