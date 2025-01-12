Known Issues
The following is a list of general limitations and known issues of the various components of this HPC-X release.
|
Reference Number
|
Issue
|
3995982
|
Description: GPU device variables (obtained from
|
Workaround: Copy the contents of the device buffer to a bounce buffer allocated by
|
Keywords:
|
Discovered in Version: 2.21.0
|
4050321
|
Description: Significant bandwidth degradation occurs when the Global VA feature is enabled (by setting
|
Workaround: Avoid setting UCX_GVA_ENABLE=y to prevent potential bandwidth degradation.
|
Keywords: Global VA; GVA; ODP
|
Discovered in Version: 2.21.0
|
4097336
|
Description: Enabling HW DCS (by setting
|
Workaround: Avoid setting
|
Keywords: DC; DCS; hang
|
Discovered in Version: 2.21.0
|
4139280
|
Description: Asynchronously allocated CUDA memory may not work correctly with the gdr_copy transport, potentially resulting in an error such as:
|
Workaround: Set the
|
Keywords: gdr_copy; memory registration; Stream Ordered CUDA Allocator
|
Discovered in Version: 2.21.0
|
4026461
|
Description: UCX atomic operations on Grace CPU may fail with Remote Access error.
|
Workaround: Disable DevX and KSM memory registration by setting
|
Keywords: Atomic; Grace
|
Discovered in Version: 2.20.0
|
3884209
|
Description: In certain scenarios, a significant performance degradation can be observed due to excessive memory registrations.
|
Workaround: Switch back to legacy protocols implementation by setting
|
Keywords: UCC, Performance
|
Discovered in Version: 2.19.0
|
3606732
|
Description: In some cases, when using CUDA buffers for intra-node transfers, the program may crash with an assertion `
In other cases, the error message "
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords:
|
Discovered in Version: 2.17.0
|
3586369
|
Description: When UD transport is being used explicitly, the MPI or SHMEM job may hang during cleanup or
|
Workaround: Disable adaptive progress optimization by setting the environment variable
|
Keywords: Hang, UD, Flush
|
Discovered in Version: 2.17.0
|
3653404
|
Description: When registering a large memory region
|
Workaround: Disable multi-thread registration by setting the environment variable "
|
Keywords: Multi-Threaded, Indirect, Key Registration
|
Discovered in Version: 2.17.0
|
3606445
|
Description: The performance of
|
Workaround: Revert to previous thresholds selection logic by setting the environment variable to
|
Keywords: Performance,
|
Discovered in Version: 2.17.0
|
-
|
Description: In order to get the best performance when running on ConnectX-7 NDR400 fabric, the following parameter should be set with mpirun.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ConnectX-7; UCX; mpirun
|
Discovered in Version: 2.11 (UCX 1.13)
|
-
|
Description: Once the TCP detects a
Error printouts from the UCP/UCT can be seen in the log.
|
Workaround: On small scale cases, change the
|
Keywords: UCX hang
|
Discovered in Version: 2.9 (UCX 1.11)
|
-
|
Description: NCCL plugin works only with NCCL v2.8 or higher.
|
Workaround: Build plugin version v2.0 from the following source.
https://github.com/Mellanox/nccl-rdma-sharp-plugins/tree/v2.0.x
|
Keywords: NCCL Plugin
|
Discovered in Version: 2.7 (NCCL 2.1)
|
-
|
Description: UD timeout error may appear.
|
Workaround:
|
Keywords: UD, DC, timeout, UCX
|
Discovered in Version: 2.7 (UCX 1.9)
|
-
|
Description: When using GPU memory on an InfiniBand network with GPUDirect enabled yet without gdrcopy library, performance of small messages can be low.
|
Workaround: Use the Rendezvous protocol by setting the UCX_RNDV_THRESH parameter to 0.
|
Keywords: GPU, GPUDirect, memory
|
Discovered in Version: 2.6 (UCX 1.8)
|
3672903/Github 4105
|
Description: Adaptive Routing is not supported when used with OpenSHMEM applications.
(Github issue: https://github.com/openucx/ucx/issues/4105)
|
Workaround: Enable strong synchronization by adding
|
Keywords: Adaptive Routing, AR, OpenSHMEM, OSHMEM
|
Discovered in Version: 2.5 (OpenSHMEM 1.4)
|
-
|
Description: When UCX requires more memory utilization than the memory space defined in /proc/sys/kernel/shmmni file, the following message is printed from UCX:
“... total number of segments in the system (%lu) would exceed the limit in /proc/sys/kernel/shmmni (=%lu)... please check shared memory limits by 'ipcs -l”.
|
Workaround: Follow the instructions in the error message above and increase the value of shared memory segments in /proc/sys/kernel/shmmni file.
|
Keywords: UCX, memory
|
Discovered in Version: 2.1 (UCX 1.3)
|
1162
|
Description: UCX currently does not support canceling send requests.
(Github issue: https://github.com/openucx/ucx/issues/1162)
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: UCX
|
Discovered in Version: 2.0
|
-
|
Description: UCX job hangs with SocketDirect/MultiHost/SR-IOV.
|
Workaround: Set UCX_IB_ADDR_TYPE=ib_global
|
Keywords: UCX
|
-
|
Description: As UCX embedded in the HPC-X is compiled with AVX support, UCX cannot be run on hosts without AVX support.
In case the AVX is not available, recompile the UCX that is available in the HPC-X with the option: --with-avx=no
|
Workaround: Recompile UCX with AVX disabled:
$ ./utils/hpcx_rebuild.sh --rebuild-ucx --ucx-extra-config "--with-avx=no"
|
Keywords: UCX