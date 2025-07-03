NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.21.3 LTS
ClusterKit
ClusterKit is a multipurpose node assessment tool for high-performance clusters, aimed at conducting the following tests:
General Assessments: Latency, bandwidth, effective bandwidth, memory bandwidth, ordered ring bandwidth, and random ring bandwidth
GPU Communication Tests: Memory bandwidth, GPU-GPU latency and bandwidth, GPU-Host latency and bandwidth, and NCCL bandwidth and latency
Collective Evaluations: Barrier, allreduce, broadcast, alltoall, and NCCL
Bisectional Bandwidth
CPU/GPU Stress
It is recommended to install ClusterKit on a shared directory.
If such directory does not exist - make sure that all scripts are available on all the hosts in the exact same directory.
SLURM or passwordless ssh connectivity across the hosts.