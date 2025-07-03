Out-Of-Box Native GPU Allreduce

This feature enables UCC library to detect the NVIDIA NVLink topology and select the best GPU-based algorithms for supported collectives (Allgather/v, Reducescatter/v).

To view the NVLink topology, run nvidia-smi topo -m

To activate this feature, make sure to enable the hierarchical component in UCC using the UCC_CLS environment variable as follows:

Copy Copied! UCC_CLS=basic,hier.