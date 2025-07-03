NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.21.3 LTS
Out-Of-Box Native GPU Allreduce
This feature enables UCC library to detect the NVIDIA NVLink topology and select the best GPU-based algorithms for supported collectives (Allgather/v, Reducescatter/v).
To view the NVLink topology, run
nvidia-smi topo -m
To activate this feature, make sure to enable the hierarchical component in UCC using the UCC_CLS environment variable as follows:
UCC_CLS=basic,hier.
To view all available UCC items and options, run
ucc_info -f