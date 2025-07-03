Unified Collective Communication (UCC)
Unified Collective Communication (UCC) was codesigned with industry partners for PyTorch-based deep learning recommender model training on multi-rail GPU platforms. UCC has been specifically designed and implemented for high-performance PGAS applications and runtimes. It serves as a drop-in replacement for HCOLL and will gradually assume the role of default collective library once UCC fully implements the range of HCOLL's hierarchical algorithms.
For further information on what UCC is and how to use it, please see https://github.com/openucx/ucc
Please see UCC PyTorch integration layer, Torch_UCC at https://github.com/facebookresearch/torch_ucc
UCC is supported in both Open MPI and OSHMEM. However, it is not enabled by default.
To enable it in Open MPI, set -mca
coll_ucc_enableto 1.
To enable it in OSHMEM, set -mca
coll_scoll_enableto 1.