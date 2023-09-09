Installing and Loading HPC-X

As of version 1.7, HPC-X builds are no longer distributed based on the Intel compiler suite. However, after following the HPC-X deployment example below, HPC-X can subsequently be rebuilt from source with your Intel compiler suite as follows:

Copy Copied! $ tar xfp ${HPCX_HOME}/sources/openmpi-gitclone.tar.gz $ cd ${HPCX_HOME}/sources/openmpi-gitclone $ ./configure CC=icc CXX=icpc F77=ifort FC=ifort --prefix=${HPCX_HOME}/ompi-icc \ --with-hcoll=${HPCX_HOME}/hcoll \ --with-ucx=${HPCX_HOME}/ucx \ --with-platform=contrib/platform/mellanox/optimized \ 2 >& 1 | tee config-icc-output.log $ make -j32 all 2 >& 1 | tee build_icc.log && make -j24 install 2 >& 1 | tee install_icc.log

In the above example, 4 switches are used to specify the compiler suite:

CC: Specifies the C compiler CXX: Specifies the C++ compiler F77: Specifies the Fortran 77 compiler FC: Specifies the Fortran 90 compiler

Warning We strongly recommend using a single compiler suite whenever possible. Unexpected or undefined behavior can occur when you mix compiler suites in unsupported ways (e.g., mixing Fortran 77 and Fortran 90 compilers between different compiler suite is almost guaranteed not to work.) In all cases, the Intel compiler suite must be found in your PATH and be able to successfully compile and link non-MPI applications before Open MPI will be able to be built properly.

For rebuilding HPC-X open-source components, please use the helper script as described in "Rebuilding Open MPI Using a Helper Script" section.