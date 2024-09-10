NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.16.2

Overview
NVIDIA® HPC-X® is a comprehensive software package that includes MPI and SHMEM communications libraries. HPC-X also includes various acceleration packages to improve both the performance and scalability of applications running on top of these libraries, including UCX (Unified Communication X), which accelerates the underlying send/receive (or put/get) messages. It also includes HCOLL, which accelerates the underlying collective operations used by the MPI/PGAS languages.
The documentation here relates to HPC-X:
Software Download
Please visit NVIDIA HPC-X
Document Revision History
A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.
Related Documentation
|
Software
|
Reference
|
NVIDIA SHARP