HPC-X General Support
The platform and requirements for HPC-X are detailed in the following table:
|
Platform
|
Versions
|
MLNX_OFED
|
23.07-0.5.1.2
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3
|
32.38.1002
|
NVIDIA BlueField-2
|
24.38.1002
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7
|
28.38.1900
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx
|
26.38.1900
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx
|
22.38.1900
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-6
|
20.38.1900
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
|
16.35.2000
|
GDRCopy
|
2.3
|
NCCL
|
2.18
|
CUDA
|
12.x
|
XPMEM
|
2.7
The following communications libraries and acceleration packages are part of this NVIDIA HPC-X® package:
|
Library/Acceleration Package
|
Version Number
|
Open MPI
|
4.1
|
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)
|
3.4.1
|
HCOLL
|
4.8
|
UCX
|
1.15
|
UCC
|
1.3
|
Open SHMEM specification compliance
|
1.41
|
ClusterKit2
|
1.10
|
nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin3
|
2.4
Full Open SHMEM v1.4 support is available only if compiled with C11 Standard (see Rebuilding Open MPI from HPC-X™ Sources).
ClusterKit is a multifaceted node assessment tool for high performance clusters.
nccl-rdma-sharp plugin enables RDMA and Switch-based collectives (SHARP) with NVIDIA's NCCL library.
When HPC-X is launched with Open MPI without a resource manager job environment (slurm,pbs, etc.), or when it is launched from a compute node, the default rsh/ssh-based launcher will be used. This launcher does not propagate environment variables to the compute nodes. Thus, it is important to ensure the propagation of LD_LIBRARY_PATH variable from HPC-x is done as follows.
%mpirun -x LD_LIBRARY_PATH -np
2 -H host1,host2 $HPCX_MPI_TESTS_DIR/examples/hello_c
The following table lists the supported operating systems and CPUs for the latest HPC-X.
Starting from HPC-X v2.9, HPC-X will no longer support PPC architecture.
|
Operating System
|
Platforms
|
RHEL/CentOS/Rocky 7.x
|
x86_64, aarch64
|
RHEL/CentOS/Rocky 8.x
|
x86_64, aarch64
|
RHEL/CentOS/Rocky 9.x
|
x86_64, aarch64
|
CentOS 8.x Stream
|
x86_64
|
CentOS 9.x Stream
|
x86_64
|
SLES 12 SP4
|
x86_64, aarch64
|
SLES 12 SP5
|
x86_64
|
SLES 15 SP2
|
x86_64
|
SLES 15 SP3
|
x86_64
|
SLES 15 SP4
|
x86_64
|
Ubuntu 18.04
|
x86_64
|
Ubuntu 20.04
|
x86_64, aarch64
|
Ubuntu 22.04
|
x86_64, aarch64
|
OpenEuler 20.03
|
x86_64, aarch64
|
Kylin 10 SP1
|
x86_64, aarch64
|
Kylin 10 SP2
|
x86_64, aarch64