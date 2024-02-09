NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.18.0
HPC-X current version provides the following changes and new features:

Rev 2.18.0

HPC-X Content

Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release.

  • NVIDIA SHARP v3.6.0

  • UCC v13.0

  • ClusterKit v1.12

  • Added OSU Micro-Benchmarks v7.3

  • nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin v2.6

HPC-X and Singularity

Deprecated support for HPC-X singularity containerization.

OSU Micro-Benchmarks Path

Removed version from the OSU Micro-Benchmarks path.

The current one is ompi/tests/osu-micro-benchmarks and ompi/tests/osu-micro-benchmarks-cuda

Known Issues

See Known Issues.
