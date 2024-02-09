Changes and New Features
HPC-X current version provides the following changes and new features:
|
Rev 2.18.0
|
HPC-X Content
|
Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release.
|
HPC-X and Singularity
|
Deprecated support for HPC-X singularity containerization.
|
OSU Micro-Benchmarks Path
|
Removed version from the OSU Micro-Benchmarks path.
The current one is ompi/tests/osu-micro-benchmarks and ompi/tests/osu-micro-benchmarks-cuda
|
Known Issues
|
See Known Issues.