Known Issues
The following is a list of general limitations and known issues of the various components of this HPC-X release.
|
Reference Number
|
Issue
|
3633383
|
Description: When allocating device memory (MEMIC) on some FW versions, by passing memheap_base_device_nic_mem_seg_size parameter to SHMEM runner, the process may crash with the error message "failed to allocate 4096 bytes on using md ib". In such cases, avoid using MEMIC.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: MEMIC, SHMEM, Allocation
|
Discovered in Version: 2.17.0
|
3606732
|
Description: In some cases, when using Cuda buffers for intra-node transfers, the program may crash with an assertion `offset <= key->b_len' failed in cuda_ipc. This happens due to a conflict between cuda_ipc and gdrcopy memory registration on the same buffer.
In other cases, the error message "gdr_map failed" can be printed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: gdr_copy, cuda_ipc
|
Discovered in Version: 2.17.0
|
3586369
|
Description: When UD transport is being used explicitly, the MPI or SHMEM job may hang during cleanup or MPI_Finalize, while waiting for UCX endpoint flush operation to complete.
|
Workaround: Disable adaptive progress optimization by setting the environment variable UCX_ADAPTIVE_PROGRESS=n, or don't select UD transport explicitly.
|
Keywords: Hang, UD, Flush
|
Discovered in Version: 2.17.0
|
3653404
|
Description: When registering a large memory region with ucp_mem_map(), and peer failure handling support is enabled on the UCX endpoint, the process may crash with the error "LRU push returned Unsupported operation" while sending a buffer belonging to that region. The issue happens because multi-threaded registration is being used for large regions, and it does not work well with peer failure support.
|
Workaround: Disable multi-thread registration by setting the environment variable "UCX_REG_MT_THRESH=inf".
|
Keywords: Multi-Threaded, Indirect, Key Registration
|
Discovered in Version: 2.17.0
|
3606445
|
Description: The performance of osu_mbw_mr for some message sizes can be worse than the previous release. This can happen because of different default protocol thresholds.
|
Workaround: Revert to previous thresholds selection logic by setting the environment variable to UCX_PROTO_ENABLE=n
|
Keywords: Performance, osu_mbw_mr
|
Discovered in Version: 2.17.0
|
-
|
Description: In order to get the best performance when running on ConnectX-7 NDR400 fabric, the following parameter should be set with mpirun.
mpirun -x UCX_MAX_RNDV_LANES=4 -x UCX_RNDV_THRESH=20k …
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ConnectX-7; UCX; mpirun
|
Discovered in Version: 2.11 (UCX 1.13)
|
2705762
|
Description: UCX job may hang when the DC transport is used.
|
Workaround:
|
Keywords: UCX
|
Discovered in Version: 2.9 (UCX 1.11)
|
-
|
Description: Once the TCP detects a “Connection reset by a peer” failure on a connection, it stops sending data, and the MPI/SHMEM application hangs.
Error printouts from the UCP/UCT can be seen in the log.
|
Workaround: On small scale cases, change the "UCX_TLS=tcp" to "UCX_TLS=sm,tcp" parameter. On larger scales this workaround is not applicable.
|
Keywords: UCX hang
|
Discovered in Version: 2.9 (UCX 1.11)
|
-
|
Description: NCCL plugin works only with NCCL v2.8 or higher.
|
Workaround: Build plugin version v2.0 from the following source.
https://github.com/Mellanox/nccl-rdma-sharp-plugins/tree/v2.0.x
|
Keywords: NCCL Plugin
|
Discovered in Version: 2.7 (NCCL 2.1)
|
-
|
Description: UD timeout error may appear.
|
Workaround: Disable the UD transport and use DC instead. Set UCX_TLS=dc_x,self,sm
|
Keywords: UD, DC, timeout, UCX
|
Discovered in Version: 2.7 (UCX 1.9)
|
2235234
|
Description: On some platforms, GPUDirect RDMA does not work reliably when the path between HCA and GPU traverses QPI link.
|
Workaround: Disable GPUDirect support in UCX by setting UCX_IB_GPU_DIRECT_RDMA=n.
|
Keywords: GPUDirect. RDMA, UCX
|
Discovered in Version: 2.7 (UCX 1.9)
|
4549
|
Description: UCX may fail to compile with Clang compiler version 9 if --dynamic-list-data flag is used in the compilation.
(Github issue: https://github.com/openucx/ucx/issues/4549)
|
Workaround: [optional] Compile UCX without using this flag. However, note that ucx_perftest will not be available for usage.
|
Keywords: Clang compiler, UCX
|
Discovered in Version: 2.6 (UCX 1.8)
|
-
|
Description: When using GPU memory on an InfiniBand network with GPUDirect enabled yet without gdrcopy library, performance of small messages can be low.
|
Workaround: Use the Rendezvous protocol by setting the UCX_RNDV_THRESH parameter to 0.
|
Keywords: GPU, GPUDirect, memory
|
Discovered in Version: 2.6 (UCX 1.8)
|
4105
|
Description: Adaptive Routing is not supported when used with OpenSHMEM applications.
(Github issue: https://github.com/openucx/ucx/issues/4105)
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Adaptive Routing, AR, OpenSHMEM, OSHMEM
|
Discovered in Version: 2.5 (OpenSHMEM 1.4)
|
-
|
Description: In ConnectX-4 and Connect-IB HCAs, when the DC transport is used on a large scale, “Retry exceeded” messages may be printed from UCX.
|
Workaround: Configure SL2VL on your OpenSM in the fabric and make UCX use SL=1 when using the InfiniBand transports via '-x UCX_IB_SL=1'.
|
Keywords: UCX, DC transport, ConnectX-4, Connect-IB
|
Discovered in Version: 2.1 (UCX 1.3)
|
-
|
Description: When UCX requires more memory utilization than the memory space defined in /proc/sys/kernel/shmmni file, the following message is printed from UCX:
“... total number of segments in the system (%lu) would exceed the limit in /proc/sys/kernel/shmmni (=%lu)... please check shared memory limits by 'ipcs -l”.
|
Workaround: Follow the instructions in the error message above and increase the value of shared memory segments in /proc/sys/kernel/shmmni file.
|
Keywords: UCX, memory
|
Discovered in Version: 2.1 (UCX 1.3)
|
1162
|
Description: UCX currently does not support canceling send requests.
(Github issue: https://github.com/openucx/ucx/issues/1162)
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: UCX
|
Discovered in Version: 2.0
|
-
|
Description: UCX job hangs with SocketDirect/MultiHost/SR-IOV.
|
Workaround: Set UCX_IB_ADDR_TYPE=ib_global
|
Keywords: UCX
|
-
|
Description: As UCX embedded in the HPC-X is compiled with AVX support, UCX cannot be run on hosts without AVX support.
In case the AVX is not available, recompile the UCX that is available in the HPC-X with the option: --with-avx=no
|
Workaround: Recompile UCX with AVX disabled:
$ ./utils/hpcx_rebuild.sh --rebuild-ucx --ucx-extra-config "--with-avx=no"
|
Keywords: UCX