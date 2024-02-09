Known Issues

3633383 Description: When allocating device memory (MEMIC) on some FW versions, by passing memheap_base_device_nic_mem_seg_size parameter to SHMEM runner, the process may crash with the error message "failed to allocate 4096 bytes on using md ib". In such cases, avoid using MEMIC.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MEMIC, SHMEM, Allocation

Discovered in Version: 2.17.0

3606732 Description: In some cases, when using Cuda buffers for intra-node transfers, the program may crash with an assertion ` offset <= key->b_len ' failed in cuda_ipc . This happens due to a conflict between cuda_ipc and gdrcopy memory registration on the same buffer. In other cases, the error message " gdr_map failed " can be printed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: gdr_copy, cuda_ipc

Discovered in Version: 2.17.0

3586369 Description: When UD transport is being used explicitly, the MPI or SHMEM job may hang during cleanup or MPI_Finalize , while waiting for UCX endpoint flush operation to complete.

Workaround: Disable adaptive progress optimization by setting the environment variable UCX_ADAPTIVE_PROGRESS=n , or don't select UD transport explicitly.

Keywords: Hang, UD, Flush

Discovered in Version: 2.17.0

3653404 Description: When registering a large memory region with ucp_mem_map() , and peer failure handling support is enabled on the UCX endpoint, the process may crash with the error "LRU push returned Unsupported operation" while sending a buffer belonging to that region. The issue happens because multi-threaded registration is being used for large regions, and it does not work well with peer failure support.

Workaround: Disable multi-thread registration by setting the environment variable " UCX_REG_MT_THRESH=inf ".

Keywords: Multi-Threaded, Indirect, Key Registration

Discovered in Version: 2.17.0

3606445 Description: The performance of osu_mbw_mr for some message sizes can be worse than the previous release. This can happen because of different default protocol thresholds.

Workaround: Revert to previous thresholds selection logic by setting the environment variable to UCX_PROTO_ENABLE=n

Keywords: Performance, osu_mbw_mr

Discovered in Version: 2.17.0

- Description: In order to get the best performance when running on ConnectX-7 NDR400 fabric, the following parameter should be set with mpirun. mpirun -x UCX_MAX_RNDV_LANES=4 -x UCX_RNDV_THRESH=20k …

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ConnectX-7; UCX; mpirun

Discovered in Version: 2.11 (UCX 1.13)

2705762 Description: UCX job may hang when the DC transport is used.

Workaround: Exclude RoCE LAG devices from the list of available devices (managed by UCX_NET_DEVICES environment variable) and make sure UCX_IB_NUM_PATH is set to 1.

Exclude DC from the list of available transports managed by the UCX_TLS environment variable (e.g. set UCX_TLS=sm,self,rc,tcp).

Keywords: UCX

Discovered in Version: 2.9 (UCX 1.11)

- Description: Once the TCP detects a “Connection reset by a peer” failure on a connection, it stops sending data, and the MPI/SHMEM application hangs. Error printouts from the UCP/UCT can be seen in the log.

Workaround: On small scale cases, change the "UCX_TLS=tcp" to "UCX_TLS=sm,tcp" parameter. On larger scales this workaround is not applicable.

Keywords: UCX hang

Discovered in Version: 2.9 (UCX 1.11)

- Description: NCCL plugin works only with NCCL v2.8 or higher.

Workaround: Build plugin version v2.0 from the following source. https://github.com/Mellanox/nccl-rdma-sharp-plugins/tree/v2.0.x

Keywords: NCCL Plugin

Discovered in Version: 2.7 (NCCL 2.1)

- Description: UD timeout error may appear.

Workaround: Disable the UD transport and use DC instead. Set UCX_TLS=dc_x,self,sm

Keywords: UD, DC, timeout, UCX

Discovered in Version: 2.7 (UCX 1.9)

2235234 Description: On some platforms, GPUDirect RDMA does not work reliably when the path between HCA and GPU traverses QPI link.

Workaround: Disable GPUDirect support in UCX by setting UCX_IB_GPU_DIRECT_RDMA=n.

Keywords: GPUDirect. RDMA, UCX

Discovered in Version: 2.7 (UCX 1.9)

4549 Description: UCX may fail to compile with Clang compiler version 9 if --dynamic-list-data flag is used in the compilation. (Github issue: https://github.com/openucx/ucx/issues/4549)

Workaround: [optional] Compile UCX without using this flag. However, note that ucx_perftest will not be available for usage.

Keywords: Clang compiler, UCX

Discovered in Version: 2.6 (UCX 1.8)

- Description: When using GPU memory on an InfiniBand network with GPUDirect enabled yet without gdrcopy library, performance of small messages can be low.

Workaround: Use the Rendezvous protocol by setting the UCX_RNDV_THRESH parameter to 0.

Keywords: GPU, GPUDirect, memory

Discovered in Version: 2.6 (UCX 1.8)

4105 Description: Adaptive Routing is not supported when used with OpenSHMEM applications. (Github issue: https://github.com/openucx/ucx/issues/4105)

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Adaptive Routing, AR, OpenSHMEM, OSHMEM

Discovered in Version: 2.5 (OpenSHMEM 1.4)

- Description: In ConnectX-4 and Connect-IB HCAs, when the DC transport is used on a large scale, “Retry exceeded” messages may be printed from UCX.

Workaround: Configure SL2VL on your OpenSM in the fabric and make UCX use SL=1 when using the InfiniBand transports via '-x UCX_IB_SL=1'.

Keywords: UCX, DC transport, ConnectX-4, Connect-IB

Discovered in Version: 2.1 (UCX 1.3)

- Description: When UCX requires more memory utilization than the memory space defined in /proc/sys/kernel/shmmni file, the following message is printed from UCX: “... total number of segments in the system (%lu) would exceed the limit in /proc/sys/kernel/shmmni (=%lu)... please check shared memory limits by 'ipcs -l”.

Workaround: Follow the instructions in the error message above and increase the value of shared memory segments in /proc/sys/kernel/shmmni file.

Keywords: UCX, memory

Discovered in Version: 2.1 (UCX 1.3)

1162 Description: UCX currently does not support canceling send requests. (Github issue: https://github.com/openucx/ucx/issues/1162)

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: UCX

Discovered in Version: 2.0

- Description: UCX job hangs with SocketDirect/MultiHost/SR-IOV.

Workaround: Set UCX_IB_ADDR_TYPE=ib_global

Keywords: UCX

- Description: As UCX embedded in the HPC-X is compiled with AVX support, UCX cannot be run on hosts without AVX support. In case the AVX is not available, recompile the UCX that is available in the HPC-X with the option: --with-avx=no

Workaround: Recompile UCX with AVX disabled: $ ./utils/hpcx_rebuild.sh --rebuild-ucx --ucx-extra-config "--with-avx=no"