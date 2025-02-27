NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.21.2 LTS (2024 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Accelerator Software  NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.21.2 LTS (2024 LTS U3)  HPC-X General Support

On This Page

HPC-X General Support

HPC-X Requirements

The platform and requirements for HPC-X are detailed in the following table:

Platform

Versions

CUDA

12.x

GDRCopy

2.3+

DOCA-Host

2.9.0

NCCL

2.22+

NVIDIA BlueField-3

32.43.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.2000

NVIDIA ConnectX-6

20.43.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx

22.43.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx

26.43.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-7

28.43.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-8

40.44.0208

XPMEM

2.7

Grace-Hopper - GH200

N/A

HPC-X Content

The following communications libraries and acceleration packages are part of this NVIDIA HPC-X® package:

Library/Acceleration Package

Version Number

Open MPI

4.1

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)

3.10.2

HCOLL

4.8

UCX

1.18.0

UCC

1.4.0

Open SHMEM specification compliance

1.41

ClusterKit2

1.14

nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin3

2.7

OSU Micro-Benchmarks

7.4

  1. Full Open SHMEM v1.4 support is available only if compiled with C11 Standard.

  2. ClusterKit is a multifaceted node assessment tool for high performance clusters.

  3. nccl-rdma-sharp plugin enables RDMA and Switch-based collectives (SHARP) with NVIDIA's NCCL library.

Important Note

Note

When HPC-X is launched with Open MPI without a resource manager job environment (slurm,pbs, etc.), or when it is launched from a compute node, the default rsh/ssh-based launcher will be used. This launcher does not propagate environment variables to the compute nodes. Thus, it is important to ensure the propagation of LD_LIBRARY_PATH variable from HPC-x is done as follows.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mpirun -x LD_LIBRARY_PATH -np 2 -H host1,host2  $HPCX_MPI_TESTS_DIR/examples/hello_c

Supported Platforms and Operating Systems

The following table lists the supported operating systems and CPUs for the latest HPC-X.

Note

Starting from HPC-X v2.9, HPC-X will no longer support PPC architecture.

Operating System

Platforms

RHEL/CentOS/Rocky 8.x

x86_64, aarch64

RHEL/CentOS/Rocky 9.x

x86_64, aarch64

CentOS 8.x Stream

x86_64

CentOS 9.x Stream

x86_64

SLES 15 SP2

x86_64

SLES 15 SP3

x86_64

SLES 15 SP4

x86_64

Ubuntu 18.04

x86_64

Ubuntu 20.04

x86_64, aarch64

Ubuntu 22.04

x86_64, aarch64

Ubuntu 24.04

x86_64, aarch64

OpenEuler 20.03

x86_64, aarch64

Kylin 10 SP1

x86_64, aarch64

Kylin 10 SP2

x86_64, aarch64

Debian 10.x

x86_64

Debian 11.x

x86_64
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 27, 2025
content here