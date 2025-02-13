On This Page
HPC-X General Support
The platform and requirements for HPC-X are detailed in the following table:
Platform
Versions
CUDA
12.3+
GDRCopy
2.3+
DOCA-Host
2.10.0
NCCL
2.22+
NVIDIA BlueField-3
32.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.2000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6
20.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx
22.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx
26.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-7
28.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-8
XPMEM
2.7
Grace-Hopper - GH200
N/A
The following communications libraries and acceleration packages are part of this NVIDIA HPC-X® package:
Library/Acceleration Package
Version Number
Open MPI
4.1
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)
3.10.3
HCOLL
4.8
UCX
1.18.0
UCC
1.4.3
Open SHMEM specification compliance
1.41
ClusterKit2
1.15
nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin3
2.7
OSU Micro-Benchmarks
7.4
Full Open SHMEM v1.4 support is available only if compiled with C11 Standard.
ClusterKit is a multifaceted node assessment tool for high performance clusters.
nccl-rdma-sharp plugin enables RDMA and Switch-based collectives (SHARP) with NVIDIA's NCCL library.
When HPC-X is launched with Open MPI without a resource manager job environment (slurm,pbs, etc.), or when it is launched from a compute node, the default rsh/ssh-based launcher will be used. This launcher does not propagate environment variables to the compute nodes. Thus, it is important to ensure the propagation of LD_LIBRARY_PATH variable from HPC-x is done as follows.
mpirun -x LD_LIBRARY_PATH -np
2 -H host1,host2 $HPCX_MPI_TESTS_DIR/examples/hello_c
The following table lists the supported operating systems and CPUs for the latest HPC-X.
Starting from HPC-X v2.9, HPC-X will no longer support PPC architecture.
Operating System
Platforms
RHEL/CentOS/Rocky 8.x
x86_64, aarch64
RHEL/CentOS/Rocky 9.x
x86_64, aarch64
CentOS 8.x Stream
x86_64
CentOS 9.x Stream
x86_64
SLES 15 SP2
x86_64
SLES 15 SP3
x86_64
SLES 15 SP4
x86_64
Ubuntu 18.04
x86_64
Ubuntu 20.04
x86_64, aarch64
Ubuntu 22.04
x86_64, aarch64
Ubuntu 24.04
x86_64, aarch64
OpenEuler 20.03
x86_64, aarch64
Kylin 10 SP1
x86_64, aarch64
Kylin 10 SP2
x86_64, aarch64
Debian 10.x
x86_64
Debian 11.x
x86_64