Running ClusterKit
With SLURM
No additional action required.
Without SLURM
Create a hostfile with hostnames or IP addresses of the servers.
The
hostfile.txtshould contain an ordered, newline-separated list of all host names as used in ssh - see mpirun manpage for more details
The primary method for running ClusterKit is through the wrapper script clusterkit.sh. HPCX_CLUSTERKIT_DIR environment variable should point to the ClusterKit directory, which should happen automatically if HPC-X is correctly initialized:
$HPCX_CLUSTERKIT_DIR/bin/clusterkit.sh [-f hostfile] [--ssh] [--hca_list “HCAs to use
"] [--ppn <num>] [--map-by node|core|socket] [--mpi_opt "mpirun options
"] [--exe_opt "clusterkit options"]
where:
-f
hostfile for running w/o SLURM
--ssh
Used for launching processes (default autoselect)
--hca_list
Provides a list of HCAs to use, passed to UCX (see DOCA documentation)
--ppn
Launches
--map-by node|core|socket
Runs given number of processes per resource
--mpi_opt
Passes additional options to mpirun (see mpirun manpage)
--exe_opt
Passes additional options to clusterkit binary (run $HPCX_CLUSTERKIT_DIR/bin/clusterkit --help for possible options)
The default is to run bandwidth and latency pairwise tests. To select a specific test, use --exe_opt “-d <test1> -d <test2> …"
Additional options mentioned below should be passed directly to clusterkit binary with --exe_opt option of clusterkit.sh wrapper.
Certain tests in ClusterKit are pairwise, meaning there is a specific logic for processing their results, as described below.
For each particular type of test, ClusterKit repeats it a number of times across appropriate population of ranks, using given message sizes (default or specified) and collects performance statistics.
In pairwise experiments and FULL test mode, ClusterKit repeats the experiment on pairs it selects in each round.
For a system with
nnodes, there can be up to
n(n-1)/2distinct pairs, allowing for
n/2communicating pairs to be tested simultaneously.
ClusterKit operates over
n-1rounds, selecting a different destination for the same source in each pair.
A 'tolerance' is a specified percentage derived from the extreme values of the observed performance distribution, used to characterize a component’s performance as 'unacceptable.'
Message latencies that are 2.1 times (by default) above the minimum are considered 'bad,'
Message bandwidths (BWs) less than 93% (by default) of the maximum are also deemed 'bad.'
Different values can be supplied.
Pairs whose performance falls outside the tolerance are selected to participate in subsequent evaluation rounds for re-testing. In each subsequent round, the total number of pairs is halved. In the final round, pairs that continue to perform outside the tolerance are declared definitively 'bad.'
The
-x option for the ClusterKit binary disables the retesting logic, causing ClusterKit to test all possible pairs once and then stop.
In pairwise experiments conducted in QUICK mode,
n/2 communicating pairs go through one round of evaluation. To run in QUICK mode, pass
-q (
--quick) to the ClusterKit binary.
In CUSTOM mode, we specify the pairs to test in each round using an input file.
CUSTOM Mode
To run a pairwise test in CUSTOM mode, pass
-f <file> ( --fromfile=<file>) to the ClusterKit binary.
The file consists of lines, with each line formatted as:
<round_num> <node_1> <node_2>
All pairs (links between
<node_1> and
<node_2>) with the same
<round_num> will be tested in parallel.
<round_num> should be in non-descending order. For example:
1 machine02 machine10
1 machine03 machine07
2 machine02 machine03
This will test (machine02, machine10) and (machine03, machine07) in round 1 and (machine02, machine03) in round 2.
While performing a bandwidth test (a pairwise test), ClusterKit assesses each link to determine if it is ‘bad’ (i.e., has too low bandwidth) and needs to be retested. This assessment is made by comparing the measured bandwidth of a specific link with the highest bandwidth among all links. In a network topology with oversubscription, the bandwidth of links going through multiple TOR switches may be lower than that of a link within a single TOR. This occurs when the total uplink bandwidth is less than the total bandwidth from the TOR switch to the connected nodes. The total bandwidth available for communication between nodes connected to different TORs is limited by the lowest uplink bandwidth of the two TOR switches involved. The ratio of total downlink bandwidth to total uplink bandwidth is referred to as the oversubscription ratio.
ClusterKit can account for oversubscription using a topology information file. Use the
--topo-file <topofile> option with the ClusterKit binary to enable this feature. The format of the topology information file is:
<scope_name>,<scope_num>,<oversubscription_factor>
<scope_name> and
<scope_num> should match those in the scope_info file (see SCOPED tests). The
<oversubscription_factor> is a floating-point number.
When assessing whether a link is ‘bad’ with this feature enabled, the link is considered ‘bad’ if its measured bandwidth is lower than the maximum measured bandwidth divided by the oversubscription ratio.
Several tests (including collective tests and the bisectional bandwidth test) utilize the concept of a scope. A scope is defined as a set of nodes, and the
scope_info file is used to define these scopes. The purpose of scoped tests is to analyze how similar sets of nodes (such as all nodes in a single rack) behave and whether there are differences among them.
The
-S <file> or
--scope_info=<file> option for the ClusterKit binary is used to specify the
scope_info file. The format of this file consists of comma-separated lines with three fields:
host,scope_name,scope_num
The
<scope_name> and
<scope_num> pairs should be consistent throughout the entire file. For example:
node01,scope1,
1
node02,scope1,
1
node03,scope2,
2
node04,scope2,
2
This
scope_info file specifies two scopes, each containing two nodes: node01 and node02 belong to scope1, while node03 and node04 belong to scope2.
This feature enables stress testing of the CPU and GPU while conducting other ClusterKit tests. Stress testing means placing a potentially high load (and thus high power consumption) on the CPU and/or GPU during these tests.
To run stress tests, use the
--with-stress[=<STRESS_TYPES>] option with the ClusterKit binary.
<STRESS_TYPES> (optional) is a comma-separated list of "cpu," "gpu," or "all." The default is "all," which stresses both the CPU and GPU if available. The
-Y <TEST_TIME> option specifies the time in minutes for the tests. If the tests finish earlier than the specified
<TEST_TIME>, they will re-run. If the
-Y option is not provided, each test will execute only once.
When executing tests alongside stress tests, results may vary significantly due to the load on the CPU and GPU caused by stress testing.
CPU stress testing on RHEL 7 does not support AVX512; therefore, stress testing CPUs that support AVX512 on RHEL 7 may not be fully effective. A corresponding warning will be issued when starting ClusterKit on RHEL 7.