PGAS Shared Memory Access

The Shared Memory Access (SHMEM) routines provide low-latency, high-bandwidth communication for use in highly parallel scalable programs. The routines in the SHMEM Application Programming Interface (API) provide a programming model for exchanging data between cooperating parallel processes. The SHMEM API can be used either alone or in combination with MPI routines in the same parallel program.

The SHMEM parallel programming library is an easy-to-use programming model which uses highly efficient one-sided communication APIs to provide an intuitive global-view interface to shared or distributed memory systems. SHMEM's capabilities provide an excellent low-level interface for PGAS applications.

A SHMEM program is of a single program, multiple data (SPMD) style. All the SHMEM processes, referred to as processing elements (PEs), start simultaneously and run the same program. Commonly, the PEs perform computation on their own sub-domains of the larger problem, and periodically communicate with other PEs to exchange information on which the next communication phase depends.

The SHMEM routines minimize the overhead associated with data transfer requests, maximize bandwidth, and minimize data latency (the period of time that starts when a PE initiates a transfer of data and ends when a PE can use the data).

SHMEM routines support remote data transfer through:

“put” operations - data transfer to a different PE

“get” operations - data transfer from a different PE, and remote pointers, allowing direct references to data objects owned by another PE

Additional supported operations are collective broadcast and reduction, barrier synchronization, and atomic memory operations. An atomic memory operation is an atomic read-and-update operation, such as a fetch-and-increment, on a remote or local data object.

SHMEM libraries implement active messaging. The sending of data involves only one CPU where the source processor puts the data into the memory of the destination processor. Likewise, a processor can read data from another processor's memory without interrupting the remote CPU. The remote processor is unaware that its memory has been read or written unless the programmer implements a mechanism to accomplish this.