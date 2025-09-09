NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.24.1
HPC-X General Support

HPC-X Requirements

The platform and requirements for HPC-X are detailed in the following table:

Platform

Versions

CUDA

12.3+

GDRCopy

2.3+

DOCA-Host

3.0.0

NCCL

2.22+

NVIDIA BlueField-3

32.45.1020

NVIDIA ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.2000

NVIDIA ConnectX-6

20.43.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx

22.45.1020

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx

26.45.1020

NVIDIA ConnectX-7

28.45.1020

NVIDIA ConnectX-8

40.45.1020

XPMEM

2.7

Grace-Hopper - GH200

N/A

HPC-X Content

The following communications libraries and acceleration packages are part of this NVIDIA HPC-X® package:

Library/Acceleration Package

Version Number

Open MPI

4.1

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)

3.12.0

HCOLL1

4.8

UCX

1.20

UCC

1.5.0

Open SHMEM specification compliance

1.42

ClusterKit3

1.15

nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin4

2.7

ncclnet_plugin

1.1.0

OSU Micro-Benchmarks

7.4

  1. HCOLL is not supported on GB200 and GB300 systems, with no plans for future support.

  2. Full Open SHMEM v1.4 support is available only if compiled with C11 Standard.

  3. ClusterKit is a multifaceted node assessment tool for high performance clusters.

  4. nccl-rdma-sharp plugin enables RDMA and Switch-based collectives (SHARP) with NVIDIA's NCCL library.

Important Note

Note

When HPC-X is launched with Open MPI without a resource manager job environment (slurm,pbs, etc.), or when it is launched from a compute node, the default rsh/ssh-based launcher will be used. This launcher does not propagate environment variables to the compute nodes. Thus, it is important to ensure the propagation of LD_LIBRARY_PATH variable from HPC-x is done as follows.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mpirun -x LD_LIBRARY_PATH -np 2 -H host1,host2  $HPCX_MPI_TESTS_DIR/examples/hello_c

Supported Platforms and Operating Systems

The following table lists the supported operating systems and CPUs for the latest HPC-X.

Note

Starting from HPC-X v2.9, HPC-X will no longer support PPC architecture.

Operating System

Platforms

RHEL/CentOS/Rocky 8.x

x86_64, aarch64

RHEL/CentOS/Rocky 9.x

x86_64, aarch64

CentOS 8.x Stream

x86_64

CentOS 9.x Stream

x86_64

SLES 15 SP4

x86_64

SLES 15 SP5

x86_64

SLES 15 SP6

x86_64

Ubuntu 20.04

x86_64, aarch64

Ubuntu 22.04

x86_64, aarch64

Ubuntu 24.04

x86_64, aarch64

Kylin 10 SP1

x86_64, aarch64

Kylin 10 SP2

x86_64, aarch64

Debian 12.x

x86_64
