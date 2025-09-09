For NCCL to detect the network plugin, add the plugin path to the library search path environment variable.

The plugin can be loaded by explicitly setting the library search path using LD_LIBRARY_PATH:

Copy Copied! $ export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=$HPCX_DIR/ncclnet_plugin/lib:$LD_LIBRARY_PATH$ <run command>

With HPCX, the plugin can also be loaded by NCCL's environment variable NCCL_NET_PLUGIN=ncclnet