NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.24.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Accelerator Software  NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.24.1  NCCLNet Plugin

On This Page

NCCLNet Plugin

Overview

NCCLNet provides a set of plugins designed to optimize NVIDIA's NCCL library for Spectrum-X and Quantum platforms. It can be used to achieve more resilient and performant communications for these platforms. In HPC-X, the plugin is located at $HPCX_DIR/ncclnet_plugin/lib.

Loading the Plugin

For NCCL to detect the network plugin, add the plugin path to the library search path environment variable.

The plugin can be loaded by explicitly setting the library search path using LD_LIBRARY_PATH:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=$HPCX_DIR/ncclnet_plugin/lib:$LD_LIBRARY_PATH$ <run command>

With HPCX, the plugin can also be loaded by NCCL's environment variable NCCL_NET_PLUGIN=ncclnet
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 9, 2025.
content here