Release Notes Change Log History

Rev 2.23

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release: NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) v3.11.0

UCX v1.19.0

UCC v1.4.4

NCCLNet Plugin Added support for NCCLNet plugin integration to enhance NCCL performance and resilience on Spectrum-X and Quantum platforms. For further information, see NCCLNet Plugin section.

Rev 2.22.1

ConnectX-8 and XDR Multi-Plane Networks Support Introducing hardware-level support for Direct Data Placement (DDP), which maximizes the use of all network lanes to achieve the full bandwidth capacity of XDR networks.

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release: NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) v3.10.3

UCC v1.4.3

Rev 2.22.0

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release. NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) v3.10.2-1

ClusterKit 1.15

Rev 2.21.1

Support for Direct Data Placement in mlx5dv and DevX Interfaces Added support for direct data placement (DDP) across both mlx5dv and DevX interfaces. This enhancement enables out-of-order receives and achieves full wire speed on ConnectX-8 adapters.

Adapter Cards Added support for ConnectX-8 SuperNIC.

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release. NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) v3.10.2

Rev 2.21.0

Hybrid Mode for Hardware DCS Offload Added support for hardware DCS offload in hybrid mode, which combines existing software DCS with hardware DCS offload. To enable this feature, set UCX_DC_MLX5_TX_POLICY=dcs_hybrid

GGA Transport for High-Speed Data Transfer Added support for GGA transport, a high-speed DMA copy engine that enables efficient data transfer between host memory and the DPU's internal memory.

Multi-Node NVLink with Optimized Protocol Selection Added support for multi-node NVLink, with automatic detection and selection of the most efficient data transfer protocols.

IP Address Filtering for RoCE Devices Added support for filtering RoCE devices based on their IP address, allowing the selection of specific network subnets. To configure the filter, set UCX_IB_ROCE_SUBNETS with a list of subnets. For example: UCX_IB_ROCE_SUBNETS=5.4.3.2/16,1.2.3.4/24.

Automatic Selection of GPU Bounce Buffers for Large Message Transfers Added support for an optimization that automatically selects GPU bounce buffers for large message transfers when these buffers offer performance benefits over host memory buffers.

Single Memory Key Creation Using ODP for Enhanced Efficiency Added support for a feature that leverages the ODP capability to create a single memory key for the entire process's virtual address space. This reduces the number of allocated memory keys, helping to bypass firmware limitations. To enable this feature, set UCX_GVA_ENABLE=y

MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Starting this version, the host driver is part of the NVIDIA DOCA package. DOCA-OFED is a DOCA-Host profile that includes the same components, drivers, and tools as MLNX_OFED. Installing DOCA-OFED will result with the same file system on the host as MOFED. For further information, please see NVIDIA MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Guide .

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release. NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) v3.9.0

UCX v1.18.0

Rev 2.20.0

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release. NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) v3.8.0

ClusterKit v1.14

OSU Micro-Benchmarks v7.4

ClusterKit Revised the ClusterKit section to include updated details and added subsections.

Rev 2.19.0

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release. NVIDIA SHARP v3.7.0

UCC v13.0

ClusterKit v1.13

Added OSU Micro-Benchmarks v7.3

nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin v2.6

UCC Grace Support and Performance Profile Added performance improvements of broadcast and reduce collectives on NVIDIA Grace CPU by optimizing parameters of shared memory transport (TL/SHM).

Unified Collective Communication (UCC) Added the CPU/GPU Bcast feature which implements the MCAST Bcast algorithm in UCC. Refer to Unified Collective Communication (UCC).

Unified Communication - X Framework Library Added the on-demand paging feature. Refer to On-demand Paging (ODP)

ClusterKit Added the CPU/GPU stress testing feature. Refer to ClusterKit

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes.

Rev 2.18.0

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release. NVIDIA SHARP v3.6.0

UCC v13.0

ClusterKit v1.12

Added OSU Micro-Benchmarks v7.3

nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin v2.6

HPC-X and Singularity Deprecated support for HPC-X singularity containerization.

OSU Micro-Benchmarks Path Removed version from the OSU Micro-Benchmarks path. The current one is ompi/tests/osu-micro-benchmarks and ompi/tests/osu-micro-benchmarks-cuda

Known Issues See Known Issues.

Rev 2.17.1

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release. NVIDIA SHARP v3.5.1

Known Issues See Known Issues.

Rev 2.17.0

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release. NVIDIA SHARP v3.5.0

NCCL v2.x

UCX v1.16

ClusterKit v1.11

nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin v2.5 Added the following Supported Platforms and OSs: Debian 10.x

Debian 11.x

Supported Cards Added support for GH100.

Known Issues See Known Issues.

Rev 2.16.2

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release. NVIDIA SHARP v3.4.1

UCC v1.3

ClusterKit v1.10

nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin v2.4

NCCL v2.18

XPMEM v2.7

Supported Cards All cards up to BlueField-3 and ConnectX-7.

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes in this Version.

Rev 2.16

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release. NVIDIA SHARP v3.4

UCC v1.3

ClusterKit v1.10

nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin v2.4

NCCL v2.18

XPMEM v2.7

Supported Cards Added support for BlueField-3 cards.

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes.

Rev 2.15

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release. NVIDIA SHARP v3.3

UCX v1.15

ClusterKit v1.9

nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin v2.3

GDRCopy v2.3

NCCL v2.17.1-1

CUDA v12.1

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes.

Rev 2.14

TL/UCP Special Service Worker Added support for having a separate UCX UCP worker use UCC service collectives. For further information, please see TL/UCP Special Service Worker section.

Data Type Support in CUDA Executor Component (EC) Added out-of-box support for all datatypes and reduction operations for UCC collectives for GPUs. For further information, please see Data Type Support in CUDA Executor Component section.

EC/CUDA One-shot Kernel with Cooperative Launch Added support for using a single CUDA kernel for CUDA operations in UCC GPU collectives. For further information, please see EC/CUDA One-shot Kernel with Cooperative Launch section.

Out-Of-Box Native GPU Allreduce Added support for the UCC library to detect the NVIDIA NVLink topology and select the best GPU-based algorithms for supported collectives (Allgather/v, Reducescatter/v). For further information, please see Out-Of-Box Native GPU Allreduce section.

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes.

Rev 2.13.1 LTS

Operating System Added support for Ubuntu v20.04 and v20.10.

Rev 2.13

HPC-X Content Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release. NVIDIA SHARP v3.1

HCOLL v4.8

UCC v1.2

ClusterKit v1.8

nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin v2.2

NCCL-RDMA-SHARP-PLUGIN Added support for NCCL plugin API v5.

SHARP Added support for SHARP on NDR.

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes section.

Rev 2.12

UCX Added a method to set RoCE ECE value from UCX configuration. For example: UCX_IB_ECE=auto will use maximal ECE value, and UCX_IB_ECE= will use a specific numeric ECE value.

HPC-X Content Updated the version of the UCX communication library to v1.14.

Rev 2.11

Adapter Cards Added support NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card with with 400 Gb/s speed.

SHARPD sharpd daemon process has been removed. sharpd-related activity is now performed from the user application process

HPC-X Content Updated the versions of the following communication libraries. UCX version 1.13

ClusterKit 1.6

Added support for UCC, a collective communication operations API and library in HPC-X. UCC is now part of the HPC-X package. For further information on UCC, pleased see Unified Collective Communication (UCC) section.

Rev 2.10

UCX Added support for atomics on GPU memory target

OpenSHMEM Added support for reducing memory overhead on scale

Rev 2.9

UCX Configuration File The UCX configuration file enables the user to apply configuration variables set by the user in the /etc/ucx/ucx.conf file. For further information see UCX Configuration File.

Instrumentation and Monitoring FUSE-based Tool This new functionality enables the user to analyze UCX-based applications in runtime. The tool is based on Filesystem in Userspace (FUSE) interface. If the feature is enabled, a directory for each process using UCX will be created in /tmp/ucx. For further information see Instrumentation and Monitoring FUSE-based Tool.

OS Architecture HPC-X v1.9 onwards will no longer support PPC architecture in its releases.

Bug Fixes Bug Fixes in this Version

Rev 2.8

HPC-X Content Updated the following communication libraries and acceleration packages versions: Open MPI version 4.1.x

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) version 2.4.x

HCOLL version 4.7

UCX version 1.10

ClusterKit version 1.3

nccl-rdma-sharp-plugin version 2.1

UCX Added support for Multi-interface for cloud (client-server) applications.

Added support for using Adaptive-Routing (out-of-order) on an SL that supports it.

Added support for UCP Active-Messages API with Rendezvous.

Added support for Keepalive functionality on the UCT layer.

Performed several error handling enhancements.

Added support for GPU-NIC locality discovery.

NCCL-RDMA-SHARP-PLUGIN Added support for NCCL Plugin API v4.

Added support for PCIe Relaxed Ordering.

Added support for Adaptive Routing.

Rev 2.7

UCX Added a new request API. For further information on this request API, please refer to UCX API documentation.

Added support for PCIe Relaxed Ordering.

Added out-of-box support for RoCE LAG.

Added Flow Control support for RDMA Read operations.

AMD Rome optimizations: Optimized IB connection establishment procedures to reduce system noise.

Rev 2.6

HPC-X Content Updated the following communications libraries and acceleration packages versions: NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) version 2.1.0

HCOLL version 4.5

UCX version 1.9

UCX Added support in UCX for communication between containers configured to share the memory namespaces.

Added strided Receive queue support for hardware tag matching.

Made the following performance improvements on AMD EPYC servers. 8-16 KB message: Improved latency by up to 6.4%, bandwidth by up to 20%, and bidirectional bandwidth by up to 96%

IMB/multiPingPong and osu_mbw_mr for messages up to 32B on full ppn on MLNX_OFED 5.0. Note: To enjoy this performance optimization, make sure to enable hardware tag-matching by setting UCX_RC_TM_ENABLE=y

Added support for multithreaded memory region in Open SHMEM (OSHMEM) applications to improve performance in job startup and teardown latencies. The multithreaded MR enables a more efficient use of the CPU resource during registration of memory regions larger than 4GB.

Cuda Removed Cuda support in SLES 11 and RHEL 6 OSs.

Rev 2.5

HPC-X Content Updated the following communications libraries and acceleration packages versions: NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) version 2.0

HCOLL version 4.4

UCX version 1.7

Removed CUDA init script (hpcx-init-cuda.sh), and environmental module (modules/hpcx-cuda) from HPC-X. Up until HPC-X v2.4, these files used to point to the default files hpcx-init.sh and modules/hpcx. Now, these CUDA files no longer exist, and users can only use the default init script and environmental module for enabling CUDA support.

CUDA Unified Vanilla and CUDA environments. CUDA v10.0 is supported out of the box with standard init script or environmental module. Note: HPC-X is compiled against CUDA version 10.0, which does not support GCC versions newer than v8. Therefore, HPC-X built on systems with GCC versions above v8 will not have CUDA support.

UCX Made performance optimizations.

Added full support for rdma-core.

Added support for CUDA v10.1.

Rev 2.4

HPC-X Content Updated the following communications libraries and acceleration packages versions: NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) version 1.8

HCOLL version 4.3

UCX version 1.6

Removed rc.local_mellanox script. HPC-X became more stable and this script is no longer required.

CUDA Unified Vanilla and CUDA environments. CUDA v9 is supported out of the box with standard init script or environmental module. Note: HPC-X is compiled against CUDA version 9, which does not support GCC versions newer than v7. Therefore, HPC-X built on systems with GCC versions above v7 will not have CUDA support.

UCX Enabled HDR, SocketDirect and MultiRail features out-of-box.

UCX Random DCI is now at GA level.

Implemented a number of job startup optimizations.

Added support from PCIe atomic operations feature.

HCOLL Added support for performing floating point 16 bit operations for machine learning scenarios.

OpenMPI Added multi threading support to OpenMPI OSC UCX.

General HPC-X is now available through the EasyBuild framework: https://easybuild.readthedocs.io/en/latest/

Rev 2.3

HPC-X Content Updated the following communications libraries and acceleration packages versions: Open MPI version 4.0.x

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) version 1.7.2

HCOLL version 4.2

UCX version 1.5

OpenSHMEM version 1.4

UCX UCX is now compiled without JAVA bindings.

Added support for running UCX over rdma-core, for DC transport and direct verbs.

Emulation layer: Added the ability to run UCX over software emulation of remote memory access and atomic operations. This provides full support of SHMEM and MPI-RMA over shared memory, TCP, and older RDMA hardware, such as ConnectX-3 HCA.

HCOLL HCOLL and NVIDIA SHARP are now compiled with CUDA support.

Added support for CUDA buffers over SRA allreduce algorithm.

MXM Removed support for MXM library.

OpenMPI Added the following configuration options to OMPI: --with-libevent=internal

--enable-mpi1-compatibility

Updated the configuration file platform/mellanox/optimized config in OMPI upstream by removing BTL OpenIB and UCT support and removing links to MXM/FCA usage.

Removed PMI2 support.

Rev 2.2

HPC-X Content Updated the following communications libraries and acceleration packages versions: • NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) version 1.7 • HCOLL version 4.1 • UCX version 1.4

Added support for Singularity containerization. For further information, please refer to HPC-X User Manual.

“osc ucx” is no longer the default one-sided-component in OpenMPI.

Removed KNEM library from HPC-X package. UCX will use the KNEM available in MLNX_OFED.

MXM Support Open MPI and HCOLL are not compiled with MXM anymore. Both are compiled with UCX only and use it by default.

UCX Added support for the following UCX features: • New API for establishing client-server connection. • Out-of-box support for Memory In Chip (MEMIC) on ConnectX-5 HCAs.

HPC-X Setup Added support for HPC-X to work on Huawei ARM architecture.

HCOLL Improved performance by utilizing zero-copy messaging for MPI Bcast.

Rev 2.1

HPC-X Content Updated the following communications libraries and acceleration packages versions: • Open MPI version 3.1.x • NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) version 1.5 • HCOLL version 4.0 • MXM version 3.7 • UCX version 1.3 • OpenSHMEM v1.3 specification compliant

UCX • UCX is now the default pml layer for Open MPI, default spml layer for OpenSHMEM, and default OSC component for MPI RMA. • Added the following UCX features: • Added support for GPU memory in UCX communication libraries • Added support for Multi-Rail protocol

MXM The UD_RNDV_ZCOPY parameter is set to ‘no’ by default. This means that the zcopy mechanism for the UD transport is disabled when using the Rendezvous protocol.

HCOLL • UCX is now the default p2p transport in HCOLL • Improved multi-threaded performance • Improved shared memory performance • Added support for NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) v1.5 • Added support for NVIDIA SHARP software multi-channel/multi-rail capable algorithms • Improved Allreduce large message algorithm • Improved AlltoAll algorithm

Profiling IB verbs API (ibprof) Removed ibprof tool from HPC-X toolkit.

UPC Removed UPC from HPC-X toolkit.

Rev 2.0

HPC-X Content Updated the following communications libraries and acceleration packages versions: • OpenMPI version 3.0.0 • Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) version 1.4 • HCOLL version 3.9 • UCX version 1.3

UCX • UCX is now at GA level. • Added the following UCX features: • [ConnectX-5 only] Added support for hardware Tag Matching with DC transport. • [ConnectX-5 only] Added support for Out-of-order RDMA RC and DC to support adaptive routing with true RDMA. • Added UCX datatypes - community approved datatype support. • Added UCX support to Inbox RHEL. • Added GPUDirect RDMA support. • Hardware Tag Matching (See section Hardware Tag Matching in the User Manual) • SR-IOV Support (See section SR-IOV Support in the User Manual) • Adaptive Routing (AR) (See section Adaptive Routing in the User Manual) • Error Handling (See section Error Handling in the User Manual)

HCOLL • Added support for Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) v1.4 • Added support for NCCL on-host GPU based collectives. • Added support for Hierarchical GPU based allreduce using NCCL for scale-in and MXM/UCX for scale-out. • Improved shared memory performance for allreduce, barrier, and broadcast. Targeting high thread count systems, e.g. Power9. • Improved large message allreduce (multi-radix, zero-copy fragmentation, CPU vectorization.) • Added new and improved AlltoAllv algorithm - hybrid logarithmic pair-wise exchange. • Added support for on-demand HCOLL memory. Improves HCOLL's memory footprint on high thread count system e.g. Power9. • Added a high performance multithreaded implementation to support MPI_THREAD_MULTIPLE applications. Designed specifically for high thread count systems, e.g. Power9. • HCOLL startup improvements.

Open MPI / OpenSHMEM • Added support for Open MPI 3.0.0. • Added support for xpmem kernel module. • Added a high performance implementation of shmem_ptr() with UCX SPML. • Added a UCX allocator. The UCX allocator optimizes intra-node communication by allowing direct access to memories of processes on the same node. The UCX allocator can only be used with the UCX SPML. • Added a UCX one-sided component to support MPI RMA operations.

Rev 1.9.7

Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Bug Fixes, see Section 4, “Bug Fixes History”, on page 11

Rev 1.9

HPC-X Content Updated the following communications libraries and acceleration packages versions: • OpenMPI version 2.1.2a1 • Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) version 1.3.1 • HCOLL version 3.8.1652 • MXM version 3.6.3103 • UCX version 1.2.2947

UCX Point-to-point communication API, with tag matching, remote memory access, and atomic operations. This can be used to implement MPI, PGAS, and Big Data libraries and applications- IB transport

A cleaner API with lower software overhead which provides better performance especially for small messages.

Support for multitude of InifiniBand transports and NVIDIA offloads to optimize data transfer performance: • RDMA • DC • Out-of-order • HW tag matching offload • Registration cache • ODP

Shared memory communications for optimal intra-node data transfer: • SysV • posix • knem • CMA • xpmem

MXM Enabled Adaptive Routing for all the transport layers (UD/RC/DC).

Memory registration optimization.

Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Improved the Out-of-the-box performance of Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP).

Shared memory Improved the intranode performance of allreduce and barrier.

Configuration Changed many default parameter setting in order to achieve best out-of-the-box experience for several applications including - CP2K, miniDFT, VASP, DL-POLY, Amber, Fluent, GAMES-UK, and LS-DYNA.

FCA As of HPC-X v1.9, FCA v2.5 is no longer included in the HPC-X package.

Improved AlltoAllv algorithm.

Improved large data allreduce.

Improved UCX BCOL.

OS architecture Added support for ARM architecture.

Rev 1.8.2

MXM Updated MXM version to 3.6.2098 which includes memory registration optimization.

Rev 1.8

Cross Channel (CC) Added Cross Channel (CC) AlltoAllv

Added CC zcpy Ring Bcas

Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Added Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) non-blocking collectives

Shared memory POWER Added shared memory POWER optimizations for allreduce

Added shared memory POWER optimizations for Barrier

Mixed data types Added support for mixed data types

Non-contiguous Bcast Added support for non-contiguous Bcast with UMR or SGE in CC

UMR Added UMR support in CC bcol

Unified Communication - X Framework (UCX) A new acceleration library, integrated into the Open MPI (as a pml layer) and available as part of HPC-X. It is an open source communication library designed to achieve the highest performance for HPC applications.

HPC-X Content Updated the following communications libraries and acceleration packages versions: • HCOLL updated to v3.7. Open MPI updated to v2.10

FCA FCA 2.x is no longer the default FCA used in HPC-X. As of HPC-X v1.8, FCA 3.x (HCOLL) is the default FCA used and it replaces FCA v2.x.

Bug Fixes See Section 4, “Bug Fixes History”, on page 11

Rev 1.7

MXM Updated MXM version to 3.6

FCA Collective Added Cross-Channel based Allgather, Bcast, 8-byte Allreduce.

FCA Added MPI datatype support.

Added optimizations for PPC platforms.

Added support for multiple NVIDIA SHARP technology leaders on a single host.

Added support for collecting NVIDIA SHARP technology usage statistics.

Exposed cross-channel non-blocking collectives to the MPI level.

Rev 1.6

MXM v3.5 See Section 5.3, “MXM Change Log History”, on page 23

IB-Router Allows hosts that are located on different IB subnets to communicate with each other. This support is currently available when using the 'openib btl' in Open MPI. Note: When using 'openib btl', RoCE and IB router are mutually exclusive. The Open MPI inside HPC-X 1.6 is not compiled with ib-router support, therefore it supports RoCE out-of-the-box.

FCA v3.5 See Section 5.2, “FCA Change Log History”, on page 21

Rev 1.5

HPC-X Content Updated the following communications libraries and acceleration packages versions: • Open MPI updated to v1.10 • UPC update to 2.22.0 • MXM updated to v3.4.369 • FCA updated to v3.4.799

MXM v3.4.369 See Section 5.3, “MXM Change Log History”, on page 23

FCA v3.4.799 See Section 5.2, “FCA Change Log History”, on page 21

Rev 1.4

FCA v3.3 See Section 5.2, “FCA Change Log History”, on page 21

MXM v3.4 See Section 5.3, “MXM Change Log History”, on page 23

Rev 1.3

MLNX_OFED Added support for OFED Inbox drivers

CPU Architecture Added support for PPC architecture

LID Mask Control (LMC) Added support for multiple LIDs usage when the LMC in the fabric is higher than zero. MXM will use multiple LIDs to distribute traffic across multiple links and achieve better resource utilization.

Performance Performance improvements for all transport layers.

Adaptive Routing Enhanced support for Adaptive Routing for the UD transport layer. For further information, please refer to the HPC-X User Manual section “Adaptive Routing for UD Transport”.