NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.26
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Changes and New Features

HPC-X current version provides the following changes and new features:

Category

Change Description

HPC-X Content

Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release:

  • NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) v3.14.5

  • UCC v1.7.0

Open MPI Support

Introduced an Open MPI v5.0.10 component in HPC-X v2.26. See Installing and Loading HPC-X page for instructions on using Open MPI v5.0.10.

Spectrum-X NCCL Plugin Configurable Bandwidth Loss Limits

Added support for configurable bandwidth-loss thresholds during transparent failover.

Spectrum-X NCCL Plugin SHARP

Added support for SHARP in-network aggregation on InfiniBand Quantum switches, including optional Reduce-Scatter ↔ Allgather overlap
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