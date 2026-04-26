Changes and New Features
HPC-X current version provides the following changes and new features:
Category
Change Description
HPC-X Content
Updated HPC-X Content section to reflect the communication libraries versions embedded in this HPC-X release:
Open MPI Support
Introduced an Open MPI v5.0.10 component in HPC-X v2.26. See Installing and Loading HPC-X page for instructions on using Open MPI v5.0.10.
Spectrum-X NCCL Plugin Configurable Bandwidth Loss Limits
Added support for configurable bandwidth-loss thresholds during transparent failover.
Spectrum-X NCCL Plugin SHARP
Added support for SHARP in-network aggregation on InfiniBand Quantum switches, including optional Reduce-Scatter ↔ Allgather overlap