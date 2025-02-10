ibdiagnet InfiniBand Fabric Diagnostic Tool User Manual v2.21
The below option allows retrieving assigned alias GUIDs from a channel adapter, a router and switch management ports (if supported).

Parameter

Description

--aguid

Run Alias GUID stage and dump its data to ibdiagnet2.db_csv and ibdiagnet2.aguid.

Example:

ibdiagnet --aguid

Output ibdiagnet2.db_csv:

START_AGUID
NodeGUID,PortGUID,PortNum,Index,AGUID
0xe41d2d0300a5f21a,0xe41d2d0300a5f21a,1,0,0xe41d2d0300a5f21a
0xb8599f03004c40dc,0xb8599f03004c40dc,0,0,0xb8599f03004c40dc
0xb8599f0300e9056e,0xb8599f0300e9056e,0,0,0xb8599f0300e9056e
0x98039b030067a4bd,0x98039b030067a4bd,1,0,0x98039b030067a4bd
0x98039b030067a4bc,0x98039b030067a4bc,1,0,0x98039b030067a4bc
END_AGUID

Output ibdiagnet2.aguid:

Port Name=pdory/U1/P1, Primary GUID=0xe41d2d0300a5f21a
        alias guid=0xe41d2d0300a5f21a
 
Port Name=Sb8599f03004c40dc/Nb8599f03004c40dc/P0, Primary GUID=0xb8599f03004c40dc
        alias guid=0xb8599f03004c40dc
 
Port Name=Sb8599f0300e9056e/Nb8599f0300e9056e/P0, Primary GUID=0xb8599f0300e9056e
        alias guid=0xb8599f0300e9056e
 
Port Name=dory04/U6/P1, Primary GUID=0x98039b030067a4bd
        alias guid=0x98039b030067a4bd

