The below option allows retrieving assigned alias GUIDs from a channel adapter, a router and switch management ports (if supported).

Parameter Description --aguid Run Alias GUID stage and dump its data to ibdiagnet2.db_csv and ibdiagnet2.aguid.

Example:

Copy Copied! ibdiagnet --aguid

Output ibdiagnet2.db_csv:

Copy Copied! START_AGUID NodeGUID,PortGUID,PortNum,Index,AGUID 0xe41d2d0300a5f21a,0xe41d2d0300a5f21a,1,0,0xe41d2d0300a5f21a 0xb8599f03004c40dc,0xb8599f03004c40dc,0,0,0xb8599f03004c40dc 0xb8599f0300e9056e,0xb8599f0300e9056e,0,0,0xb8599f0300e9056e 0x98039b030067a4bd,0x98039b030067a4bd,1,0,0x98039b030067a4bd 0x98039b030067a4bc,0x98039b030067a4bc,1,0,0x98039b030067a4bc END_AGUID

Output ibdiagnet2.aguid: