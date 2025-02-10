Basic Commands
Command
Description
--aguid
Run Alias GUID stage.
--am_key <am_key>
Specifies constant SHARP am_key for the fabric.
--am_key_file <path_to_am_key_file>
Specifies the path to the SHARP am_key_file: guid2am_key
--back_compat_db <version.sub_version>
Shows ports section in "ibdiagnet2.db_csv" according to given version. Default version 2.0. (0 - latest version)
--ber_test
Provides a BER test for each port. Calculate BER for each port and check no BER value has exceeded the BER threshold. (default threshold="10^-12").
This option applies for SwitchX/ConnectX-4/ConnectX-3 devices only. For later devices use --get_phy_info for BER validation.
--ber_thresh <value>
Specifies the threshold value for the BER test. The reciprocal number of the BER should be provided. Example: for 10^-12 then value needs to be 1000000000000 or 0xe8d4a51000 (10^12).
If threshold given is 0 then all BER values for all ports will be reported. This option applies for SwitchX/ConnectX-4/ConnectX-3 devices only
-c | --create_config_file <config-file>
Creates template configuration file.
--clear_congestion_counters
Displays Congestion Counters and clear them - this option also activate congestion_control option.
--fast_recovery
Display Fast Recovery info.
--config_file <config-file>
Configuration file.
--congestion_control
Displays Congestion Control info.
--congestion_counters
Displays Congestion Counters - this option also activate congestion_control option.
--dbg_levels
Verbosity levels to be applied on the debug log file.
Possible values are:
--dbg_modules
Comma separated Module's names to be added to the debug log file.
Possible values are:
--dfp
Provides a report of the fabric Dragonfly+ analysis.
--dfp_opt <max_cas=num>
Coma separated Dragonfly+ options (if --dfp option selected):
--enable_output <files types list | csv section name>
Enables output for files and csv sections.
--discovery_only
Dumps only db_csv output file with discovery
--disable_output <files types list|csv section name>
Disables output for files and csv sections.
--enable_spst
Skips switch down ports while discover the fabric - use Switch Port State Table of the switch (enabled by default) - Deprecated
--enable_switch_dup_guid
Enables duplicated switch GUIDs detection while discover the fabric
--exclude_scope <file.guid>
The file with a list of Node-GUIDs and their ports to be excluded from the scope.
The ibdiagnet2.ibnetdiscover file will not be generated.
--extended_speeds <dev-type>
Collects and tests port extended speeds counters.
dev-type:
-f | --load_from_file <path to ibdiagnet2.db_csv file>
Loads ibdiagnet.db_csv from external file. Use this option to skip discovery stage.
--ft
Provides a report of the fabric Fat-Tree analysis.
--ft_roots_regex_opt
Regular expression to select Fat-Tree root nodes. To be applied to a node’s description.
-g | --guid <GUID in hex>
Specifies the local port GUID value of the port used to connect to the IB fabric. If GUID given is 0 then ibdiagnet displays a list of possible port GUIDs and waits for user input.
--gmp_window <num>
Max gmp MADs on wire. (default=128).
-h | --help
Prints help information (including plugins help if exists).
-i | --device <dev-name>
Specifies the name of the device of the port used to connect to the IB fabric (in case of multiple devices on the local system).
--llr_active_cell <0|64|128>
Specifies the LLR active cell size for BER test, when LLR is active in the fabric. (0 - not specified). This option applies for SwitchX/ConnectX-4/ConnectX-3 devices only
--ls <0|2.5|5|10|14|25|50|100|200|FDR10>
Specifies the expected link speed. (0 - disable expected link speed)
--lw <0|1x|2x|4x|8x|12x>
Specifies the expected link width. (0 - disable expected link width)
-m | --map <map-file>
Specifies mapping file, that maps node guid to name (format: 0x[0-9a-fA-F]+ "name"). Mapping file can also be specified by environment variable "IBUTILS_NODE_NAME_MAP_FILE_PATH".
--security_keys <path to key file>
Specifies the path to the directory with the key files (guid2lid, guid2mkey, neighbors, guid2vskey, guid2cckey, guid2_m2n_key, guid2_pm_key).
--m_key <m_key>
Specifies constant m_key for the fabric.
--mads_retries <mads-retries>
Specifies the number of retries for every timeout mad. (default=2).
--mads_timeout <mads-timeout>
Specifies the timeout (in milliseconds) for sent and received mads. (default=500).
--max_hops <max-hops>
Specifies the maximum hops for the discovery process. (default=64).
-o | --output_path <directory>
Specifies the directory where the output files will be placed.
--out_ibnl_dir <directory>
The topology file custom system definitions (ibnl) directory.
-P | --counter <cntr=threshold,... | all=threshold>
If any of the provided counter is greater than its provided value, then print it. If 'all' used - all counters get same threshold (0 by default).
-p | --port <port-num>
Specifies the local device's port number used to connect to the IB fabric.
--path <files types list>=<path>
Sets custom path for specific files.
<all> : Will set path for all, ignore any specified value for file or csv section.
--pc
Resets all fabric IB spec compliant port counters (PortCounters and PortCountersExtended) RN, AR and HBF counters.
--per_slvl_cntrs
Provides a report of all per sl/vl port counters
--pm_pause_time <seconds>
Specifies the seconds to wait between first counters sample and second counters sample. If seconds given is 0 then no second counters sample will be done. (default=1).
--pm_per_lane
Lists all counters per lane (when available).
--pm_get_all
Get all PM counters. Activate the following flags:
--per_slvl_cntrs
--sc
--extended_speeds all
--pm_per_lane
--pm_clear_all
Clear all PM counters. Activate the following flags:
--scr
--pc
--qos
Displays qos config sl.
-r | --routing
Provides a report of the fabric qualities.
--r_opt
Comma separated routing options: (if -r option is selected)
--rail_validation
Checks topology being rail optimized (default - disabled).
--rail_validation_opt <regex='regular expression'>
Comma separated Rail Optimized Validation options (if --rail_validation option selected):
--read_capability <file name>
Specifies capability masks configuration file, giving capability mask configuration for the fabric. ibdiagnet will use this mapping for Vendor Specific MADs sending.
--sa_dump <file>
Specifies opensm-sa.dump file path, multicast groups definition generated by SM. used for mcast credit loop check (if -r option selected and r_opt=mcast).
--sc
Provides a report of Mellanox counters
--scope <file.guid>
The file with a list of Node-GUIDs and their ports to be left in the scope.
The ibdiagnet2.ibnetdiscover file will not be generated.
--scr
Resets all the Mellanox counters (if -sc option selected).
--screen_num_errs <num>
Specifies the threshold for printing errors to screen. (default=5).
--sharp
Collects SHARP configuration. Check and dump to file.
--sharp_control_version < 0|1|2 >
Checks and dumps only SHARP nodes with the specified version (default 0 - all nodes).
--sharp_opt <[csc][dsc][dscp][ad_hoc][trees]>
Comma separated sharp options: (if --sharp option selected)
--pm_key <pm_key>
Specifies constant pm_key for the fabric.
--vs_key <vs_key>
Specifies constant vs_key for the fabric.
--cc_key <cc_key>
Specifies constant cc_key for the fabric.
--m2n_key
Specifies constant m2n_key for the fabric.
--skip <stage>
Skips the executions of the given stage.
Applicable skip stages:
--skip_plugin <library name>
Skip the load of the given library name.
Applicable skip plugins:
--sl <sl>
Specifies the SL to be used for QP1 MADs. (default=0).
--smdb <path to SMDB file>
Loads Routing Engine and Ranks from the User Subnet Manager SMDB file. Used for:
--smp_window <num>
Max smp MADs on wire. (default=8).
-t | --topo_file <file>
Specifies the topology file name.
-V | --version
Prints the version of the tool.
--ppcc <filename|path|pattern>
Enables fetching PPCC (Port Programable Congestion Control) counters.
Possible values:
1. File path - ibdiagnet loads from file PPCC Algorithms
2. Folder path - ibdiagnet loads all files from the directory
3. Wildcard - ibdiagnet loads files according to the wildcard matching (Note: In this case quotation marks must be used!).
For more information on the supported wildcard syntax refer to the manual page by typing 'man 7 glob'
--vlr <file>
Specifies opensm-path-records.dump file path, src-dst to SL mapping generated by SM plugin. ibdiagnet will use this mapping for MADs sending and credit loop check (if -r option is selected).
-w | --write_topo_file <file name>
Writes out a topology file for the discovered topology.
--write_capability <file name>
Writes out an example file for capability masks configuration, and also the default capability masks for some devices.
--host_file <file name>
Specifies a file of hostnames to be applied for a scope.