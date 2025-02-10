Congestion Control
The following ibdiagnet options can be used to dump Mellanox/Nvidia Congestion Control configuration from HCAs/switches and Congestion Control Counters.
Parameter
Description
--congestion_control
Dumps Congestion Control configuration to the ibdiagnet2.db_csv file.
--congestion_counters
Dumps Mellanox/Nvidia Congestion Control Counters in ibdiagnet2.db_csv file. This option also activates congestion_control option.
If in ibdiagnet configuration file the following are set, congestion counters will be collected:
--clear_congestion_counters
Dumps Congestion Counters to the ibdiagnet2.db_csv file and clears them. This option also activate congestion_control option.
--ppcc <filename|path|pattern>
Enables fetching PPCC (Port Programable Congestion Control) counters.
Possible values:
1. File path - ibdiagnet loads from file PPCC Algorithms.
2. Folder path - ibdiagnet loads all files from the directory.
3. Wildcard - ibdiagnet loads files according to the wildcard matching (Note: In this case, quotation marks must be used!).
For more information on the supported wildcard syntax refer to the manual page by typing 'man 7 glob'
Example:
ibdiagnet --congestion_control
ibdiagnet --congestion_counters
ibdiagnet --clear_congestion_counters
ibdiagnet --congestion_counters --ppcc /tmp/file2.algo
ibdiagnet --congestion_control --ppcc ‘/tmp/*.algo’
Output Congestion Control:
START_CC_ENHANCED_INFO
NodeGUID,ver0Supported,CC_Capability_Mask
0x0002c9000000001d,1,0x0000000000000002
0x0002c9000000004f,1,0x0000000000000002
0x0002c90000000011,1,0x0000000000000002
END_CC_ENHANCED_INFO
START_CC_SWITCH_GENERAL_SETTINGS
NodeGUID,aqs_time,aqs_weight,en,cap_total_buffer_size
0x0002c9000000004f,0,0,0,0
0x0002c90000000041,0,0,0,0
0x0002c90000000043,0,0,0,0
END_CC_SWITCH_GENERAL_SETTINGS
START_CC_PORT_PROFILE_SETTINGS
NodeGUID,portNum,vl,mode,profile1_min,profile1_max,profile1_percent,profile2_min,profile2_max,profile2_percent,profile3_min,profile3_max,profile3_percent
0x0002c9000000004f,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x0002c9000000004f,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x0002c9000000004f,1,2,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
END_CC_PORT_PROFILE_SETTINGS
START_CC_SL_MAPPING_SETTINGS
NodeGUID,portNum,sl_profile_0,sl_profile_1,sl_profile_2,sl_profile_3,sl_profile_4,sl_profile_5,sl_profile_6,sl_profile_7,sl_profile_8,sl_profile_9,sl_profile_10,sl_profile_11,sl_profile_12,sl_profile_13,sl_profile_14,sl_profile_15
0x0002c9000000004f,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x0002c9000000004f,2,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x0002c9000000004f,3,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
END_CC_SL_MAPPING_SETTINGS
START_CC_HCA_GENERAL_SETTINGS
NodeGUID,PortGUID,portNum,en_react,en_notify
0x0002c9000000001d,0x0002c9000000001e,1,0,0
0x0002c90000000011,0x0002c90000000012,1,0,0
0x0002c90000000015,0x0002c90000000016,1,0,0
END_CC_HCA_GENERAL_SETTINGS
START_CC_HCA_RP_PARAMETERS
NodeGUID,PortGUID,portNum,clamp_tgt_rate_after_time_inc,clamp_tgt_rate,rpg_time_reset,rpg_byte_reset,rpg_threshold,rpg_max_rate,rpg_ai_rate,rpg_hai_rate,rpg_gd,rpg_min_dec_fac,rpg_min_rate,rate_to_set_on_first_cnp,dce_tcp_g,dce_tcp_rtt,rate_reduce_mionitor_period,initial_alpha_value
0x0002c9000000001d,0x0002c9000000001e,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x0002c90000000011,0x0002c90000000012,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x0002c90000000015,0x0002c90000000016,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
END_CC_HCA_RP_PARAMETERS
START_CC_HCA_NP_PARAMETERS
NodeGUID,PortGUID,portNum,min_time_between_cnps,cnp_sl,cnp_sl_mode
0x0002c9000000001d,0x0002c9000000001e,1,0,0,0
0x0002c90000000011,0x0002c90000000012,1,0,0,0
0x0002c90000000015,0x0002c90000000016,1,0,0,0
END_CC_HCA_NP_PARAMETERS
START_CC_HCA_STATISTICS_QUERY
NodeGUID,PortGUID,portNum,clear,cnp_ignored,cnp_handled,marked_packets,cnp_sent,timestamp,accumulators_period
0x0002c9000000001d,0x0002c9000000001e,1,1,8438294795498567466,11946806576396300733,10660184510038152731,17344637759085672224,2146452334753643592,1088665365
0x0002c90000000011,0x0002c90000000012,1,1,13850774289226306924,6716987295250300780,3875360350926614344,13023957060305061195,764498337964851634,1436934366
0x0002c90000000015,0x0002c90000000016,1,1,13520874084649801659,3138568427236183055,4818259338400718972,18218947454021603546,17720325260696739839,2265373316
END_CC_HCA_STATISTICS_QUERY
Output Port Programmable Congestion Control:
START_CC_HCA_ALGO_CONFIG_SUPPORT
NodeGUID,PortGUID,algo_en,algo_status,trace_en,counter_en,sl_bitmask,encap_len,encap_type,algo_id_0,algo_major_version_0,algo_minor_version_0,...,algo_id_15,algo_major_version_15,algo_minor_version_15
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,0,0,0,0,0x0186,8,15,32934,238,242,...,NA,NA,NA
0x0002c90000000031,0x0002c90000000032,0,1,0,0,0x8bb4,15,1,10469,170,215,...,NA,NA,NA
END_CC_HCA_ALGO_CONFIG_SUPPORT
START_CC_HCA_ALGO_CONFIG
NodeGUID,PortGUID,algo_slot,algo_en,algo_status,trace_en,counter_en,sl_bitmask,encap_len,encap_type,algo_info_text
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,0,1,0,1,0,0xe96f,12,0,"Pi9MrmDmzY"
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,1,1,1,1,1,0xdd9f,8,13,"hERqomdF"
END_CC_HCA_ALGO_CONFIG
START_CC_HCA_ALGO_CONFIG_PARAMS
NodeGUID,PortGUID,algo_slot,sl_bitmask,encap_len,encap_type,congestion_param_0,...,congestion_param_43
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,0,0x78e1,8,0,2670514607,...,NA
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,1,0x6fdb,15,8,852343172,...,NA
END_CC_HCA_ALGO_CONFIG_PARAMS
START_CC_HCA_ALGO_COUNTERS
NodeGUID,PortGUID,algo_slot,clear,sl_bitmask,encap_len,encap_type,congestion_counter_0,...,congestion_counter_43
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,1,0,0xf1dd,13,8,939773111,...,NA
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,2,0,0xb725,7,3,2936704535,...,NA
END_CC_HCA_ALGO_COUNTERS