Debug Mode
Debug diagnostics can be added into the debug log file (ibdiagnet2.debug) generated by the ibdiagnet.
Parameter
Description
--dbg_modules
Comma separated module's names to be added to the debug log file.
Possible values are:
--dbg_level
Verbosity levels to be applied on the debug log file.
Possible values are:
Examples:
ibdiagnet --dbg_modules IBIS,IBDIAG
The following command creates debug logs for IBIS and IBDIAG modules with Discover and Debug verbosity levels:
ibdiagnet --dbg_modules IBIS,IBDIAG --dbg_level 0x08,0x10
Output (ibdiagnet2.debug):
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201508][6536][0x02 0x10] -> (ibdiag_discover.cpp,1780,BuildPortInfoExtendedDB): The node r-ufm98/U2 doesn't support PortInfoExtended MAD
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201515][6536][0x02 0x10] -> (ibdiag_discover.cpp,1745,BuildPortInfoExtendedDB): node: sw-osm81/U1 port_info_cap_mask: 0x4250c848 port_info_cap_mask2: 0x0
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201520][6536][0x02 0x10] -> (ibdiag_discover.cpp,1780,BuildPortInfoExtendedDB): The node sw-osm81/U1 doesn't support PortInfoExtended MAD
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201575][6536][0x01 0x10] -> (ibis.cpp, 616, DoAsyncSend): Send MAD with TID=2952790016
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201591][6536][0x01 0x10] -> (ibis_mads.cpp, 325, AsyncSendAndRec): Send MAD with data_ptr:0x1835c68
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201643][6536][0x01 0x10] -> (ibis.cpp, 616, DoAsyncSend): Send MAD with TID=2969567232
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201656][6536][0x01 0x10] -> (ibis_mads.cpp, 325, AsyncSendAndRec): Send MAD with data_ptr:0x182e2c8
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201667][6536][0x01 0x10] -> (ibis.cpp, 632, DoAsyncRec): Receive MAD with TID=2952790016
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201672][6536][0x01 0x10] -> (ibis.cpp, 635, DoAsyncRec): UMAD Status=0x0000