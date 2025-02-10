Document Revision History
Date
Revision
Section
Description
January 31, 2025
2.21.0
Updated section
Updated section
Added a note that plugin is deprecated and will be entirely removed in the next version.
November 11, 2024
2.19.0
Added the " --security_keys <path to key file>" command
Updated section
Added the "hca_cfg_check" parameter
New section
May 11, 2023
2.13.0
Added the "--fast_recovery" command
Updated the "--sharp_opt <[csc][dsc][dscp][ ad_hoc]>" command
New section
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Support
Added "ibdiagnet2.iblinkinfo" filename
January 16, 2023
2.11.0
Added the "--ppcc <filename|path|pattern>" command
Updated the "-P | --counter <cntr=threshold,... | all=threshold>" command
Updated the "-P | -counter <<PM>=<value>>" command
Updated the "-r | -routing" command
Updated the section.
Added the "--ppcc <filename|path|pattern>" command and "Output Port Programmable Congestion Control" sample.
Updated section
May 03, 2022
2.9.0
Added new commands
Updated the Port Counters Types and Port Counters Reset parameters
Updated Routing Validation Options
Infiniband Security
Added the following sections:
Added new parameters