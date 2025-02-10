Dragonfly and Topology Validation
This section specifies the options for DragonFly+ topology validation. Topology validation checks that all DFP+ islands are built as two level “fat-trees” and they are properly interconnected. It also reports on a network theoretical “bisectional” bandwidth of the topology.
A newly generated output file – ibdiagnet2.dfp will contain details about DFP islands, their root switches, connectivity tables, global links and theoretical bandwidth.
Parameter
Description
--dfp
Provides a report of the fabric Dragonfly+ analysis.
Data will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.dfp file.
Warnings and errors will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.log file.
--dfp_opt
Comma separated Dragonfly+ validation options.
Possible values are:
--smdb <file>
Loads DFP+ islands roots from the subnet manager SMDB file (if routing engine reported in opensm-smdb.dump file is “dfp”).
Example:
ibdiagnet –-dfp
ibdiagnet's Output:
DFP Topology Validation -I- 5 DFP islands were detected -I- DFP Symmetrical switch connectivity discovered, global links per island: 16 -I- Partially resilient DFP discovered -I- All DFP islands have the same bandwidth: 160 Gbps -I- Theoretical DFP network bisection bandwidth: 107 Gbps -W- DFP large topology was detected; may be implemented as medium -W- DFP validation finished with warnings
dfp file islands details:
island: 0 rank: 0 (size: 4) 0x0002c90000000194 R0_G0_S1/U1 0x0002c90000000198 R0_G0_S3/U1 0x0002c900000001cc R1_G0_S0/U1 0x0002c900000001d0 R1_G0_S2/U1 rank: 1 (size: 4) 0x0002c90000000004 G0_L0/U1 0x0002c90000000018 G0_L1/U1 0x0002c9000000002c G0_L2/U1 0x0002c90000000040 G0_L3/U1
dfp file islands connectivity table:
island 0, bandwidth 160 [Gb/s], global links 16, resilient connection to all: No switch 0x0002c90000000194, global links: 4, resilient connection to all: No, connected islands: 2, free ports: 73 island: 2, global links: 3, resilient: Yes island: 3, global links: 1, resilient: No switch 0x0002c90000000198, global links: 4, resilient connection to all: No, connected islands: 4, free ports: 73 island: 2, global links: 1, resilient: No island: 1, global links: 1, resilient: No island: 3, global links: 1, resilient: No island: 4, global links: 1, resilient: No switch 0x0002c900000001d0, global links: 4, resilient connection to all: No, connected islands: 3, free ports: 73 island: 1, global links: 1, resilient: No island: 3, global links: 2, resilient: No island: 4, global links: 1, resilient: No switch 0x0002c900000001cc, global links: 4, resilient connection to all: No, connected islands: 2, free ports: 73 island: 1, global links: 2, resilient: No island: 4, global links: 2, resilient: No