Dragonfly and Topology Validation

This section specifies the options for DragonFly+ topology validation. Topology validation checks that all DFP+ islands are built as two level “fat-trees” and they are properly interconnected. It also reports on a network theoretical “bisectional” bandwidth of the topology.

A newly generated output file – ibdiagnet2.dfp will contain details about DFP islands, their root switches, connectivity tables, global links and theoretical bandwidth.

Parameter Description --dfp Provides a report of the fabric Dragonfly+ analysis. Data will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.dfp file. Warnings and errors will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.log file. --dfp_opt Comma separated Dragonfly+ validation options. Possible values are: max_cas=<num> - maximum number of CA on Dragonfly+ islands root switches (default=1). This parameter is mutual exclusive with –smdb parameter --smdb <file> Loads DFP+ islands roots from the subnet manager SMDB file (if routing engine reported in opensm-smdb.dump file is “dfp”).

Example:

Copy Copied! ibdiagnet –-dfp