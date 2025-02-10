ibdiagnet InfiniBand Fabric Diagnostic Tool User Manual v2.21
Fabric Discovery

The section specifies additional options applicable to the fabric discovery stage of ibdiagnet.

Parameter

Description

Example

--enable_switch_dup_guid

By default, ibdiagnet does network discovery without checking duplicated switch GUIDs. To allow duplicated switch GUIDs check, this option should be specified.

ibdiagnet --enable_switch_dup_guid

--enable_spst

Deprecated. Speeds up fabric discovery by detecting down ports from switch's "Switch Port State Table". A switch must support the table. Otherwise will have no effect.

ibdiagnet --enable_spst

--discovery_only

Discovers a network and dumps it into ibdiganet2.db_csv file. This file may be used later with --load_from_file option.

ibdiagnet --discovery_only

Running ibdiagnet without Fabric Discovery

The following ibdiagnet option can be used to avoid fabric discovery and speed up fabric diagnostics.

Parameter

Description

Notes

-f | --load_from_file <path to ibdiagnet2.db_csv file>

Loads ibdiagnet db_csv from file to skip fabric discovery. HCAs and switches configuration will be obtained from the provided file. The input file must be a valid ibdiagnet db_csv file.

  • The following command should be run prior to ibdiagnet -f invocation:

ibdiagnet --discovery_only -o /tmp

  • Once valid ibdiagnet.db_csv is created in /tmp directory, one can run:

ibdiagnet -f /tmp/ibdiagnet2.db_csv
