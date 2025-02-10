Fabric Links Validation

The following options can be used to verify that all fabric links has the same speed and width (if applicable). Ports with degraded speed or width are reported in ibdiagnet.log file.

Parameter Description Example Notes --ls <0|2.5|5|10|14|25|50|100|FDR10> Specifies expected link speed SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR//NDR/FDR10 ibdiagnet --ls 50 The following error will be reported for non-HDR links: -E- Link: Sec0d9a0300246e30/Nec0d9a0300246e30/P19<-->switch-004/U1/P20 - Unexpected actual link speed 25 -E- Link: Sec0d9a0300246e30/Nec0d9a0300246e30/P20<-->switch-004/U1/P16 - Unexpected actual link speed 25