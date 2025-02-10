ibdiagnet InfiniBand Fabric Diagnostic Tool User Manual v2.21
Fabric Links Validation

Link Speed Validation

The following options can be used to verify that all fabric links has the same speed and width (if applicable). Ports with degraded speed or width are reported in ibdiagnet.log file.

Parameter

Description

Example

Notes

--ls <0|2.5|5|10|14|25|50|100|FDR10>

Specifies expected link speed SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR//NDR/FDR10

ibdiagnet --ls 50

The following error will be reported for non-HDR links:

-E- Link: Sec0d9a0300246e30/Nec0d9a0300246e30/P19<-->switch-004/U1/P20 - Unexpected actual link speed 25

-E- Link: Sec0d9a0300246e30/Nec0d9a0300246e30/P20<-->switch-004/U1/P16 - Unexpected actual link speed 25

Link Width Validation

Parameter

Description

Example

Notes

--lw <1x|2x|4x|8x|12x>

Specifies expected link width.

ibdiagnet --lw 2x

The following error will be reported for non-2x links:

-E- Link: Sec0d9a0300246e30/Nec0d9a0300246e30/P1<-->Sec0d9a0300246fb0/Nec0d9a0300246fb0/P4 - Unexpected width, actual link width is 4x-E- Link: Sec0d9a0300246e30/Nec0d9a0300246e30/P2<-->Sec0d9a0300246fb0/Nec0d9a0300246fb0/P3 - Unexpected width, actual link width is 4x
