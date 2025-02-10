Flexible Output Options

ibdiagnet InfiniBand Fabric Diagnostic Tool User Manual v2.21
This section specifies options for output files control. Output sections or files can be removed from output disabled/enabled or redirected to the separated files.

Parameter

Description

--disable_output <list of file types>

Disables the output to the specific dump files or removes specific CSV section in ibdiagnet2.db_csv file.

--enable_output <list of file types>

Enables the output to the specific dump files or to the specific CSV sections in ibdiagnet2.db_csv file.

--path <list pairs type=path>

Sets the custom path for specific file per type.

Can be used with-o | --output_path.

  1. Example:

    ibdiagnet --disable_output vports,vports_pkey,pkey

    Result:

    VPorts, VPorts Pkey and Partition keys files will not be generated.

  2. Example:

    ibdiagnet  --disable_output csv:nodes

    Result:

    All the expected files will be dumped, section 'NODES' will not be created in ibdiagnet2.db_csv.

  3. Example:

    ibdiagnet  --disable_output default --enable_output db_csv,lst,net_dump,pm

    Output:

    -I- Database                      : /var/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.db_csv
-I- LST                           : /var/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.lst
-I- Network dump                  : /var/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.net_dump
-I- Ports Counters                : /var/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.pm

  4. Example:

    ibdiagnet --disable_output default --enable_output csv:NODES

    Result:

    Only 'NODES' & 'PM_INFO' section will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.db_csv file.

  5. Example:

    --path default=/tmp/,db_csv=/tmp/db/,vports_pkey=/tmp/vkeys/

    Output:

    -I- You can find detailed errors/warnings in: /tmp/ibdiagnet2.log
 
 
-I- Database                      : /tmp/db/ibdiagnet2.db_csv
-I- VPorts Pkey                   : /tmp/vkeys/ibdiagnet2.vports_pkey

