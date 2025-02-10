ibdiagnet Functionality

Sweeps the InfiniBand fabric and collects information from the following InfiniBand devices:

Checks and reports duplicated Node and Port GUIDs in the fabric.

Checks and warns regarding duplicated node description of switches or HCAs.

Performs alias GUID checks (Relevant for ConnectX-3 devices only)

Performs correct LID assignment and duplicated LID check for InfiniBand devices.

Reports links in INIT logical state. Additionally, it reports unresponsive devices and Direct Route to such devices.

Links in INIT State and Unresponsive Nodes Detection

Reports split cables in ibdiagnet dumps and logs.

Fetches various counters from InfiniBand devices, including standard and extended port counters, diagnostic counters, phy counters, etc.

Routing Fetch and Checks