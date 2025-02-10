Loading the Plugin from a Specific Location

Detected different plugin libraries with the same name, using the first one: 1. /tmp/plugins/libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1.so 2. /usr/share/ibdiagnet2.1.1/plugins//libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1.so Detected different plugin libraries with the same name, using the first one: 1. /tmp/plugins/libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1.so 2. /usr/share/ibdiagnet2.1.1/plugins//libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1.so Running: ibdiagnet --get_phy_info ---------- Load Plugins from: /tmp/plugins /usr/share/ibdiagnet2.1.1/plugins/ (You can specify more paths to be looked in with "IBDIAGNET_PLUGINS_PATH" env variable) Plugin Name Result Comment libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1 Succeeded Plugin loaded libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1 Succeeded Plugin loaded ---------------------------------------------