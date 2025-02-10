NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Support
The following ibdiagnet options can be used to dump SHARP Trees configuration and SHARP traffic counters.
Parameter
Description
--sharp
Collects SHARP Trees configuration and dump to ibdiagnet2.sharp & ibdiagnet2.sharp_an_info.
--sharp_control_version <0|1|2>
Checks and dumps only SHARP nodes with the specified version (default 0):
--sharp_opt <[csc][dsc][dscp][ ad_hoc]>
Comma separated SHARP options once "
Examples:
This example shows 3 level SHARP tree which root (rank 0) is Aggregation Node 0xec0d9a0300246f38.
TreeID:0, Max Radix:2 (0), AN:Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node, lid:48, port guid:0xec0d9a0300246f38, Child index:0, parent QPn:0x00000000, remote parent QPn:0x00000000, radix:2 (1), AN:Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node, lid:52, port guid:0xec0d9a0300246f58, Child index:0, parent QPn:0x008de801, remote parent QPn:0x008de801, radix:2 (2), AN:Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node, lid:80, port guid:0xec0d9a030027dbb8, Child index:0, parent QPn:0x00fb6801, remote parent QPn:0x008de802, radix:0 (2), AN:Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node, lid:32, port guid:0xec0d9a0300090168, Child index:1, parent QPn:0x00202801, remote parent QPn:0x008de803, radix:0 (1), AN:Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node, lid:512, port guid:0xec0d9a0300246e38, Child index:1, parent QPn:0x008dc801, remote parent QPn:0x008de802, radix:2 (2), AN:Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node, lid:108, port guid:0xec0d9a030027dbd8, Child index:0, parent QPn:0x00fb6801, remote parent QPn:0x008dc802, radix:0 (2), AN:Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node, lid:144, port guid:0xec0d9a03000b6bf8, Child index:1, parent QPn:0x006d6801, remote parent QPn:0x008dc803, radix:0
The example shows SHARP port counters:
------------------------------------------------------- AggNodeDesc=Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node Lid=32 GUID=0xec0d9a0300090168 ------------------------------------------------------- packet_sent=0x0000000000000000 ack_packet_sent=0x0000000000000000 retry_packet_sent=0x0000000000000000 rnr_event=0x0000000000000000 timeout_event=0x0000000000000000 oos_nack_rcv=0x0000000000000000 rnr_nack_rcv=0x0000000000000000 packet_discard_transport=0x0000000000000000 packet_discard_sharp=0x0000000000000000