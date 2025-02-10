NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Support

--sharp Collects SHARP Trees configuration and dump to ibdiagnet2.sharp & ibdiagnet2.sharp_an_info. ibdiagnet.sharp contains SHARP distribution trees and tree QPs structures.

ibdiagnet2.sharp_an_info contains node information.

--sharp_control_version <0|1|2> Checks and dumps only SHARP nodes with the specified version (default 0): 0—all versions

1—version 1 only

2—version 2 only