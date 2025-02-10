ibdiagnet InfiniBand Fabric Diagnostic Tool User Manual v2.21
PHY Diagnostics

PHY diagnostics plugin collects NVIDIA® Mellanox® Vendor-Specific Data from NVIDIA devices including BER data, low level PHY counters, sensors, fans, PSUs, etc.

Collected information is dumped into ibdiagnet2.db_.csv file under following sections:

  • PHY_DBs

  • FANS_SPEED

  • FANS_THRESHOLDS

  • FANS_ALERT

  • FAN_SERIAL_NUMBERS

  • TEMPERATURE_SENSORS

  • TEMPERATURE_ALERTS

  • POWER_SENSORS

  • PSU information

    • NodeGuid, PSUIndex,IsPresent, IsFRU, ACInput, DCState, AlertState, FanState, TemperatureState, SerialNumber

  • SYSTEM_GENERAL_INFORMATION

    • NodeGuid, SerialNumber, PartNumber, Revision, ProductName

  • PHY_PORT_GRADE

Parameter

Description

--get_phy_info

Queries all ports for PHY information including BER counters.

Data will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.db_csv and ibdiagnet2.net_dump_ext files.

--reset_phy_info

Queries and clears all ports PHY information.

Note: It is recommended to use this option with –pc, as both options have cross counters and using only one of them can be confusing on the next iteration of counters or registers collection.

--get_ppamp

Queries all ports for PPAMP (Port Phy opAMP data), works with --get_phy_info.

Data will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.db_csv file.

--show_cap_reg

Indicates to dump also capability registers, works with --get_phy_info.

Data will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.db_csv file.

Example:

ibdiagnet --get_phy_info
ibdiagnet --reset_phy_info
ibdiagnet --get_phy_info -get_ppamp
ibdiagnet --get_phy_info --show_cap_reg

