Routing Validation
The following options should be used to enable Static/Adaptive and Multicast routing validation in the InfiniBand fabric, potential credit-loops detection, and Adaptive Routing configuration validation. In some cases, routing validation options should be specified to perform additional routing diagnostics.
Parameter
Description
-r | -routing
ibdiagnet performs unicast (Static and Adaptive) and Multicast Routing validation, calculates and reports:
Switch routing tables are dumped to the following files:
VL2VL configuration: /var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.vl2vl
PLFT dump: /var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.plft
AR/SHIELD tables dump: /var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.far
AR(FLIDs) tables dump: /var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.far_flid (the file is dumped only if FLIDs are enabled)
Unicast tables dump: /var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.fdbs
Multicast tables dump: /var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.mcfdbs
SLVL Table dump: /var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.slvl
Example:
ibdiagnet -r
Output:
###################################
-I- Fabric Qualities Report:
###################################
-I- Verifying all CA to CA paths ...
---------------------- CA to CA : LFT ROUTE HOP HISTOGRAM -----------------
The number of CA pairs that are in each number of hops distance.
This data is based on the result of the routing algorithm.
HOPS NUM-CA-CA-PAIRS
2 24
3 30
4 78
5 22
6 56
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------- LFT CA to CA : SWITCH OUT PORT - NUM PATHS HISTOGRAM -----------
Number of actual paths going through each switch out port considering
all the CA to CA paths. Ports driving CAs are ignored (as they must
have = Nca - 1). If the fabric is routed correctly the histogram
should be narrow for all ports on same level of the tree.
NUM-PATHS NUM-SWITCH-PORTS
0 21
1 4
2 8
3 6
4 1
5 6
6 9
7 6
8 12
9 2
10 3
11 6
12 7
14 1
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------- LFT CA to CA : SWITCH OUT PORT - NUM DLIDS HISTOGRAM -----------
Number of actual Destination LIDs going through each switch out port considering
all the CA to CA paths. Ports driving CAs are ignored (as they must
have = Nca - 1). If the fabric is routed correctly the histogram
should be narrow for all ports on same level of the tree.
A detailed report is provided in /tmp/ibdmchk.sw_out_port_num_dlids.
NUM-DLIDS NUM-SWITCH-PORTS
0 21
1 37
2 34
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
-I- Scanned:210 CA to CA paths
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
-I- Scanning all multicast groups for loops and connectivity...
-I- Multicast Group:0xC000 has:7 switches and:9 FullMember ports
-I- Multicast Group:0xC001 has:7 switches and:9 FullMember ports
-I- Multicast Group:0xC002 has:7 switches and:9 FullMember ports
-I- Multicast Group:0xC003 has:7 switches and:8 FullMember ports
-I- Multicast Group:0xC004 has:6 switches and:3 FullMember ports
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
###################################
-I- Credit Loops Report:
###################################
-I- Analyzing Fabric for Credit Loops 1 SLs, 1 VLs used.
-I- Traced 186 unicast paths
-I- no credit loops found
The following options can be used when the
"-r" option is invoked.
Parameter
Description
--r_opt
List of comma-separated options:
--sa_dump <file>
Use Subnet Manager SMDB file for routing checks. If specified, Adaptive Routing validation is done during routing validation stage (if -r option selected)
--smdb <file>
Load Routing Engine and Ranks from SMDB file. Used for AR validation in routing stage (if -r option selected).
--vlr <file>
This option provides opensm-path-records.dump file that includes source-to-destination to SL mapping. This file is generated by dump_pr Subnet manager plugin. ibdiagnet will use this mapping for credit loop check. This option is mainly applicable in 3D-Torus topologies.
Example:
ibdiagnet -r --r_opt=vs,sl=
2 --skip pm,pkey,links,temp_sensing,speed_width_check,nodes_info,sm,dup_guids,dup_node_desc,lids