Security Keys
When any security keys should be used with ibdiagnet, it can use option security keys to provide path to all security files that should be used:
Parameter
Description
--security_keys <path to key file>
Specifies the path to the directory with the key files.
(guid2lid, guid2mkey, neighbors, guid2vskey, guid2cckey, guid2_m2n_key, guid2pmkey).
File names
Type
File names
Management Key (MKEY)
guid2lid
guid2mkey
neighbors
guid2vskey
VendorSpecific Key (VS Key)
guid2vskey
CongestionControl Key (CC Key)
guid2cckey
Manager2Node Key (M2N Key)
guid2_m2n_key
Performance Management Key (VS Key)
guid2pmkey
When MKEY protection is enabled by the Subnet Manager on the fabric devices, the following command options should be used in ibdiagnet:
Parameter
Description
--m_key <m_key>
Specifies constant MKey for the fabric. The MKey value should be specified when a single MKEY is shared by all InfiniBand devices.
The mkey value can be obtained from the opensm.conf file (m_key parameter).
Example of guid2mkey/guid2cckey/guid2vskey file:
0x0002c9000000001e 0x0000000000000111
0x0002c9000000002a 0x0000000000000222
0x0002c90000000026 0x0000000000000333
0x0002c90000000006 0x0000000000000444
Example of guid2lid file:
0x0002c9000000004b 0x0027 0x0027
0x0002c9000000002a 0x001a 0x001b
0x0002c90000000006 0x0004 0x0005
0x0002c90000000047 0x000e 0x000e
Example of neighbours file:
0x0002c9000000004d:4 0x0002c9000000000e:1
0x0002c9000000004b:1 0x0002c9000000002e:1
0x0002c90000000049:2 0x0002c90000000022:1
0x0002c90000000006:1 0x0002c9000000004d:2
Example:
ibdiagnet --mkey 0x00ff
ibdiagnet --security_keys /var/cache/opensm/
ibdiagnet --security_keys /tmp/opensm_mkey_files/
When VendorSpecific keys are generated and provisioned by the Subnet Manager, VendorSpecific keys should be sent in VendorSpecific MADs per endport.
Parameter
Description
--vs_key <vs_key>
Specifies constant vs_key.
VendorSpecific Key parameter value format: 0x<hex_value>
Example of guid2vskey FILE:
0x0000000000000111 0x0000000000000001
0x0000000000000222 0x2
0x0000000000000333 0x0000000003
0x0000000000000444 0x0000000000000004
Example:
ibdiagnet --vs_key 0x0000000000000123
ibdiagnet --vs_key 0x123
When CongestionControl keys are generated and provisioned by the Subnet Manager, CongestionControl keys should be sent in CongestionControl (CC) MADs perend port.
Parameter
Description
--cc_key <cc_key>
Specifies constant cc_key.
CC Key parameter value format: 0x<hex_value>
Example of guid2cckey FILE:
0x0000000000000111 0x0000000000000001
0x0000000000000222 0x2
0x0000000000000333 0x0000000003
0x0000000000000444 0x0000000000000004
Example:
ibdiagnet --cc_key 0x0000000000000123
ibdiagnet --cc_key 0x123
When Manager2Node keys are generated and provisioned by the Subnet Manager, Manager2Node keys should be sent in M2N (pFRN) MADs per node.
Parameter
Description
--m2n_key <m2n_key>
Specifies constant m2n_key for the fabric.
M2N Key parameter value format: 0x<hex_value>
Example of guid2_m2n_key FILE:
0x0000000000000111 0x0000000000000001
0x0000000000000222 0x2
0x0000000000000333 0x0000000003
0x0000000000000444 0x0000000000000004
Examples:
ibdiagnet --m2n_key 0x0000000000000123
ibdiagnet --m2n_key 0x123
When PerformanceManagement keys are generated and provisioned by the Subnet Manager, PerformanceManagement keys should be sent in PerformanceManagement MADs per endport.
Parameter
Description
--pm_key <vs_key>
Specifies constant pm_key.
PerformanceManagement Key parameter value format: 0x<hex_value>
--pm_key_file <path_to_pm_key_file>
Specifies the path to pm_key_file: guid2pm_key.
The guid2pm_key file includes pair of values GUID and key in the following format:
0x<guid_hex_value> 0x<pm_key_hex_value>
(Deprecated, see --security_keys).
Example of guid2pmkey FILE:
0x0000000000000111 0x0000000000000001
0x0000000000000222 0x2
0x0000000000000333 0x0000000003
0x0000000000000444 0x0000000000000004
Example:
ibdiagnet --vs_key 0x0000000000000123
ibdiagnet --vs_key 0x123
Aggregation Management Key (AM key) is sent in SHARP Management MADs to the Aggregation nodes. (default 0). Aggregation management key is configured in SHARP Aggregation Manager configuration file.
Parameter
Description
--am_key <am_key>
Specifies constant am_key.
AM Key parameter value format:
--am_key_file <path_to_am_key_file>
Specifies the path to am_key_file: guid2am_key.
The guid2am_key file includes pair of values GUID and key in the following format:
Example of guid2amkey file:
0x0000000000000111 0x0000000000000001
0x0000000000000222 0x2
0x0000000000000333 0x0000000003
0x0000000000000444 0x0000000000000004
Example:
ibdiagnet --am_key 0x0000000000000123
ibdiagnet --am_key 0x123
ibdiagnet --am_key_file /tmp/guid2am_key
ibdiagnet --am_key_file /tmp/am_keys