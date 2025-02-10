Selecting InfiniBand Interface

ibdiagnet InfiniBand Fabric Diagnostic Tool User Manual v2.21
This section explains how to select specific IB interface and port for running ibdiagnet on it. If the options below are not specified, first active IB interface will be used by ibdiagnet.

Parameter

Description

-i | -device <dev-name>

Specifies the name of the device of the port used to connect to the InfiniBand fabric (in case of multiple devices on the local system).

-p | -port <port-num>

Specifies the local device's port number used to connect to the InfiniBand fabric.

-g | -guid <GUID in hex>

Specifies the local port GUID value of the port used to connect to the InfiniBand fabric. If GUID given is 0, then ibdiagnet displays a list of possible port GUIDs and waits for user input.

Example:

ibdiagnet --i mlx5_2 --p 1

