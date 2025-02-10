Write and Read Capability Files (Deprecated)

# This capability masks configuration file was automatically generated by ibdiagnet # Starting of SMP Vendor Specific Attributes section SMP # Capability Mask per vendor id and device id #--------------------------------------------- # Here come devices that don't support GeneralInfo MAD. # The Capability Mask is presented in IPv6 format # NOTE: It is illegal to define a rule for a DevID with no FW and then define one with FW. # Example: VenID: 0x2c9 DevID: 0xc738 mask: ::3 # meaning devices of vendor 0x2c9 and device 0xc738 # the supported SMP vendor specific attributes are # those of capability with mask bit 1 and 2 VenID: 0x2c9 DevID: 0x66 mask: :: VenID: 0x2c9 DevID: 0x191 mask: ::c0 VenID: 0x2c9 DevID: 0x1b4 mask: ::c0 VenID: 0x2c9 DevID: 0x3f8 mask: :: …