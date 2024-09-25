IBUtils2 Utility Release Notes v2.14.0
Release Notes Update History


Revision


Date


Description

2.14.0
August 10, 2023
Initial release of this Release Notes version. This version introduces Changes and New Features .

Overview

ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices. It then produces the following files in the output directory.

Software Download

Packages


Package


Version

MLNX_OFED
23.07-0.5.0.0

UFM
6.14.x
