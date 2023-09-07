Changes and New Features
|
v2.14.0
|
PCIe Connectivity Health Report
|
Introduced a new report on PCIe connectivity health based on a comparison of enabled/active speed and width.
|
Cables
|
Removed validation of transceiver firmware versions on the same cable.
|
v2.13.0
|
Counters
|
Added support for "Fast Link Recovery" counters.
|
Counters
|
Added support for On-Demand-Paging (ODP) counters.
|
Reports
|
Added reports for mismatch in cable firmware versions
|
Reports
|
Added reports for cable length.
|
v2.12.0
|
Programable Port Congestion Control
|
Added support for fetching Programable Port Congestion Control Counters (PPCC) at GA level.
|
FLID
|
Added support for FLID at GA level.
|
SHARP
|
Added support for “ad-hoc” trees for SHARP.
|
iblinkinfo
|
Added new dump file in format if iblinkinfo.
|
v2.11.0
|
Programable Port Congestion Control
|
Added support for fetching Programable Port Congestion Control Counters (PPCC).
This feature is at Technical Preview level.
|
FLID
|
Added support for FLID.
This feature is at Technical Preview level.
|
GMP MADs
|
Added support for sending GMP MADs from user-space (Kernel bypass).
This feature is at Alpha level.
|
In-band auto-discovery
|
In-band auto-discovery for switch management IP.
This feature is available only in the UFM package.
|
PHY plugin
|
Added support for IB cable/transceiver diagnostics: SNR and EOM (PEMI).
|
ibdiagnet's runtime statistics
|
Added ibdiagnet's runtime statistics (CPU utilization, Stage duration, MAD statistics).
|
v2.10.0
|
Cable Information
|
Fetching cable info from Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) compatible cables connected to HCA.
|
smparquery Uutility
|
The smparquery utility is moved from the deprecated package "ar_info" to the "ibutils2" package. Now, location of the binary file is "/usr/bin/smparquery" , instead of "/usr/sbin/smparquery.
|
topodiff Tool
|
The topodiff tool supports now more than 4 HCA systems.
|
Routers stage
|
"Routers stage" will be launched by default.
|
Auto-detection of Outgoing IB Port
|
Improved the auto-detection of outgoing IB port.
|
v2.9.0
|
Proactive FRN (pFRN)
|
Added support for Proactive FRN (pFRN) configuration and counters.
|
HashBasedForwarding
|
Added support for HashBasedForwarding (HBF).
|
PortVLXmitWait
|
Added support for vendor spec PortVLXmitWait 64bit.
|
Hierarchy Info
|
Added support for Hierarchy Info (A15 InfiniBand spec):
|
PHY plugin
|
Added support for up to 16 fans (START_FANS_SPEED section).
|
SHARP trees validation
|
Added new validations for SHARP trees in fat-tree topology with "parallel" links between switches.
|
VL Arbitration
|
Added support for VL Arbitration.
|
Cables
|
Modified the format for temperature thresholds. How it uses human readable format.
|
PMPortSamplesControl
|
Added PMPortSamplesControl to db_csv.
|
FDBS file
|
Enabled FDBS file creation by default.
|
DFP dump file
|
Improved DFP dump file.
|
Dump file
|
Performance improvements in dump file creation
|
v2.8.0
|
Cables
|
Added support for CMIS cable.
|
PortVLXmit
|
Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors.
|
PortVLXmit
|
Added support for PortVLXmitWait.
|
PHY plugin
|
Updated SLRG_16 and SLTP_16 registers.
|
PHY plugin
|
Added support for PCI Diagnostic Data Pages.
|
Adapter Cards: Socket-Direct
|
Added a list of Socket-Direct HCAs to DB_CSV.
|
Adapter Cards: Socket-Direct
|
Socket-Direct HCAs are excluded from Rail-Optimized Topology validation.
|
PM Stage Reports Overflow & Threshold
|
PM Stage reports overflow & threshold for 3 counters only:
|
Fat Tree Validation
|
Improved "Connectivity group" detection.
|
ibnetdiscover
|
ibnetdiscover file will not be generate in case of the scope file usage.
|
Fabric Summary
|
Fabric Summary now includes number of Socket-Direct HCAs
|
Error/Warning Reporting
|
Error/warning reporting to screen and log files is limited by 5 of each type, DB_CSV includes all errors
|
v2.7.0
|
Link Speed
|
Added support for NDR InfiniBand link speed.
|
Fat Tree Topology
|
Enabled a new Fat Tree Topology validation tool.
|
Virtualization Stage
|
Redesigned the Virtualization stage to asynchronous mode.
|
AGUID
|
AGUID stage is disabled by default.
To enable it, use the '--aguid' parameter.
|
db_csv
|
db_csv will now contain information about connected ports only.
|
v2.6.1
|
ibdiagnet
|
|
ibtopodif
|
Added support for “stable” names of RDMA devices based on PCI/slot/function location.
|
ibnetdiscover dump file (created by ibdiagnet)
|
Now the dump file includes Virtual Port info
|
v2.5.1
|
Rail Optimized Topology Validation
|
Checks links between compute nodes and leaf switches to provide rail optimized topology (--rail_validation, --rail_validation_opt [<regex>] ).
|
Service Level
|
Customization SL for GMP MADs in ibdiagnet (--sl).
|
General
|
|
v2.4.0
|
General
|
|
Performance Improvements
|
The performance of following steps in ibdiagnet have been improved:
|
Version
|
Tool
|
Parameter Name
|
Status
|
Description
|
2.12.0
|
ibdiagnet
|
--sharp_opt
|
Changed
|
Added a new option "- [ad_hoc]" which indicates the ad-hoc trees support in SHARP, and prevents warnings for tree_id duplication in the fabric
Value: <[csc][dsc][dscp][ad_hoc]>
|
2.11.0
|
ibdiagnet
|
--ppcc
|
New
|
This parameters enables fetching PPCC (Port Programable Congestion Control) counters.
Possible values:
For more information on the supported wildcard syntax refer to the manual page by typing `man 7 glob
|
--verbs
|
Experimental
|
Send and receive GMPs via ibverbs instead of ibumad library.
|
2.9.0
|
ibdiagnet
|
--r_opt
|
Deprecated
|
The same functionality is supported by --disable_output option
Value: skip_far
|
Removed
|
Values: vs, far, rn, drnc, crnc
|
--pm_get_all
|
New
|
Get all PM counters by activate the following flags: --per_slvl_cntrs --sc --extended_speeds pm_per_lane
|
--pm_clear_all
|
New
|
Clear all PM counters by activate the following flags: --scr --pc
|
--ft_roots_regex_opt
|
New
|
Regular expression to select topology root nodes. To be applied to switch descriptions.
Value: <regular expression>
|
2.8.0
|
--r_opt
|
dump_only_skip_routing_tables
|
Added
|
Skips routing tables (LFTs) retrieving
|
rn
|
Deprecated
|
Dumps routing notification data to file (enabled by default)
|
drnc
|
Deprecated
|
Dumps routing notification port counters to file (enabled by default)
|
2.7.0
|
ibdiagnet
|
--ft
|
New
|
Enables Fat Tree Topology Validation (default - disabled)
|
--aguid
|
New
|
Collects AGUIDs
|
--enable_spst
|
Removed
|
SPST mode is enabled by default. Option was deprecated in 2.6.1
|
2.6.1
|
ibdiagnet
|
--smp_window
|
Upper limit and default are changed
|
Max: 256; default: 16
|
--gmp_window
|
Upper limit and default are changed
|
Max: 16384; default: 256
|
--am_key
|
New
|
Specifies default AMKEY for the fabric
|
--am_key_file
|
New
|
Specifies the path to file (AMKEY per GUID)
|
--smdb
|
New
|
Specifies the path to OpenSM SMDB file (required for Adaptive Routing & Dragonfly+ Topology validation)
|
--ber_threshold_table
|
New
|
Specifies the path to BER thresholds table file (BER per FEC)
|
--create_ber_threshold_table
|
New
|
Creates template file of BER threshold table
|
--enable_spst
|
Deprecated
|
SPST mode is enabled by default
|
--dfp
|
New
|
Enabling DFP Topology Validation (default - disabled)
|
--dfp_opt
|
New
|
Specifies comma separated DFP Topology Validation options
|
dfp_opt
|
<max_cas>
|
-
|
Specifies max number of CAs for “Root” switch in Dragonfly+ island (default: 1).
This parameter is mutual exclusive with --smdb
|
ibdmchk
|
--FAR
|
New
|
Adds support for input FAR file
|
2.5.1
|
ibdiagnet
|
--sl
|
New
|
Specifies the SL to be used (default=0)
|
--rail_validation
|
New
|
Enabling Rail Optimized Topology Validation (default - disabled)
|
--rail_validation_opt
|
New
|
Specifies comma separated Rail Optimized Topology Validation options
|
--clear_congestion_counters
|
New
|
Dumping Congestion Counters and clearing them
|
--fec_mode
|
Deprecated
|
FEC_MODE section will be dump to "db_csv" by default
|
--rail_validation_opt
|
<regex>
|
-
|
Specifies regular expression to filter HCA nodes from reports. To be applied to HCAs node descriptions
|
2.4.0
|
ibdiagnet
|
--enable_output
|
New
|
Enable creation of specific dump file
|
--disable_output
|
New
|
Disable specific dump file
|
--path
|
New
|
Set custom path for specific dump file
|
--discovery_only
|
New
|
Discover IB fabric, save topology information into “db_csv” file and exit
|
--smp_window
|
Upper limit is changed
|
New max is 128
|
--gmp_window
|
Upper limit is changed
|
New max is 8192
|
ibtopodiff
|
--ibnl_dir
|
New
|
Set path for IBNL files