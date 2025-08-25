Basic Commands

--aguid Run Alias GUID stage.

--am_key <am_key> Specifies constant SHARP am_key for the fabric.

--am_key_file <path_to_am_key_file> Specifies the path to the SHARP am_key_file: guid2am_key

--back_compat_db <version.sub_version> Shows ports section in "ibdiagnet2.db_csv" according to given version. Default version 2.0. (0 - latest version)

--ber_test Provides a BER test for each port. Calculate BER for each port and check no BER value has exceeded the BER threshold. (default threshold="10^-12"). This option applies for SwitchX/ConnectX-4/ConnectX-3 devices only. For later devices use --get_phy_info for BER validation.

--ber_thresh <value> Specifies the threshold value for the BER test. The reciprocal number of the BER should be provided. Example: for 10^-12 then value needs to be 1000000000000 or 0xe8d4a51000 (10^12). If threshold given is 0 then all BER values for all ports will be reported. This option applies for SwitchX/ConnectX-4/ConnectX-3 devices only

-c | --create_config_file <config-file> Creates template configuration file.

--clear_congestion_counters Displays Congestion Counters and clear them - this option also activate congestion_control option.

--fast_recovery Display Fast Recovery info.

--config_file <config-file> Configuration file.

--congestion_control Displays Congestion Control info.

--congestion_counters Displays Congestion Counters - this option also activate congestion_control option.

--dbg_levels Verbosity levels to be applied on the debug log file. Possible values are: 0x01 - Error

0x02 - Info

0x04 - MAD

0x08 - Discover

0x10 - Debug

0x20 - Funcs

0x80 - Sys

0xff - ALL

--dbg_modules Comma separated Module's names to be added to the debug log file. Possible values are: IBIS, IBDIAG, IBDM, IBDIAGNET, ALL

--dfp Provides a report of the fabric Dragonfly+ analysis.

--dfp_opt <max_cas=num> Coma separated Dragonfly+ options (if --dfp option selected): max_cas: maximal number of CAs on a switch to be counted as Dragonfly+ spine. This parameter is mutually exclusive with -smdb and with --dfp_roots_regex

--dfp_roots_regex Regular expression to select topology root nodes. To be applied to switch descriptions. This parameter is mutually exclusive with -smdb and with max_cas option.

--enable_output <files types list | csv section name> Enables output for files and csv sections. CSV section should have prefix 'csv:' Examples of csv sections see in '.db_csv' file

Examples type of files (by file extensions): lst|sm|pm|nodes_info|fdbs|mcfdbs|debug|pkey|aguid|slvl|vl2vl|plft|ar|far|rn|rnc|rnc2|mlnx_cntrs|net_dump|vports|vports_pkey|sharp| sharp_an_info|sharp_pm|cables|port_attr|net_dump_ext|db_csv

Specific reserved types: <default|csv:default> : Will disabled by default for types wasn't set. <all|csv:all> : Will disabled for all, ignore any specified value for file or csv section.



--discovery_only Dumps only db_csv output file with discovery

--disable_output <files types list|csv section name> Disables output for files and csv sections. CSV section should have prefix 'csv:' Examples of csv sections see in '.db_csv' file

Examples type of files (by file extensions): lst|sm|pm|nodes_info|fdbs|mcfdbs|debug|pkey|aguid|slvl|vl2vl|plft|ar|far|rn|rnc|rnc2|mlnx_cntrs|net_dump|vports|vports_pkey|sharp| sharp_an_info|sharp_pm|cables|port_attr|net_dump_ext|db_csv

Specific reserved types: <default|csv:default> : Will enabled by default for types wasn't set. <all|csv:all> : Will enabled for all, ignore any specified value for file or csv section.



--enable_spst Skips switch down ports while discover the fabric - use Switch Port State Table of the switch (enabled by default) - Deprecated

--enable_switch_dup_guid Enables duplicated switch GUIDs detection while discover the fabric

--exclude_scope <file.guid> The file with a list of Node-GUIDs and their ports to be excluded from the scope. The ibdiagnet2.ibnetdiscover file will not be generated.

--extended_speeds <dev-type> Collects and tests port extended speeds counters. dev-type: sw | all | none

-f | --load_from_file <path to ibdiagnet2.db_csv file> Loads ibdiagnet.db_csv from external file. Use this option to skip discovery stage.

--ft Provides a report of the fabric Fat-Tree analysis.

--ft_roots_regex_opt Regular expression to select Fat-Tree root nodes. To be applied to a node’s description.

-g | --guid <GUID in hex> Specifies the local port GUID value of the port used to connect to the IB fabric. If GUID given is 0 then ibdiagnet displays a list of possible port GUIDs and waits for user input.

--gmp_window <num> Max gmp MADs on wire. (default=128).

-h | --help Prints help information (including plugins help if exists).

-i | --device <dev-name> Specifies the name of the device of the port used to connect to the IB fabric (in case of multiple devices on the local system).

--llr_active_cell <0|64|128> Specifies the LLR active cell size for BER test, when LLR is active in the fabric. (0 - not specified). This option applies for SwitchX/ConnectX-4/ConnectX-3 devices only

--ls <0|2.5|5|10|14|25|50|100|200|FDR10> Specifies the expected link speed. (0 - disable expected link speed)

--lw <0|1x|2x|4x|8x|12x> Specifies the expected link width. (0 - disable expected link width)

-m | --map <map-file> Specifies mapping file, that maps node guid to name (format: 0x[0-9a-fA-F]+ "name"). Mapping file can also be specified by environment variable "IBUTILS_NODE_NAME_MAP_FILE_PATH".

--security_keys <path to key file> Specifies the path to the directory with the key files (guid2lid, guid2mkey, neighbors, guid2vskey, guid2cckey, guid2_m2n_key, guid2_pm_key).

--m_key <m_key> Specifies constant m_key for the fabric.

--mads_retries <mads-retries> Specifies the number of retries for every timeout mad. (default=2).

--mads_timeout <mads-timeout> Specifies the timeout (in milliseconds) for sent and received mads. (default=500).

--max_hops <max-hops> Specifies the maximum hops for the discovery process. (default=64).

-o | --output_path <directory> Specifies the directory where the output files will be placed.

--out_ibnl_dir <directory> The topology file custom system definitions (ibnl) directory.

-P | --counter <cntr=threshold,... | all=threshold> If any of the provided counter is greater than its provided value, then print it. If 'all' used - all counters get same threshold (0 by default).

-p | --port <port-num> Specifies the local device's port number used to connect to the IB fabric.

--path <files types list>=<path> Sets custom path for specific files. Specific reserved types:

<default> : Will set path by default for types wasn't set. <all> : Will set path for all, ignore any specified value for file or csv section.

--pc Resets all fabric IB spec compliant port counters (PortCounters and PortCountersExtended) RN, AR and HBF counters.

--per_slvl_cntrs Provides a report of all per sl/vl port counters

--pm_pause_time <seconds> Specifies the seconds to wait between first counters sample and second counters sample. If seconds given is 0 then no second counters sample will be done. (default=1).

--pm_per_lane Lists all counters per lane (when available).

--pm_get_all Get all PM counters. Activate the following flags: --per_slvl_cntrs --sc --extended_speeds all --pm_per_lane

--pm_clear_all Clear all PM counters. Activate the following flags: --scr --pc

--qos Displays qos config sl.

-r | --routing Provides a report of the fabric qualities.

--r_opt Comma separated routing options: (if -r option is selected) skip_vs: Skip collect and check vendor specific routing settings like AR and PLFT.

skip_far: Deprecated! please use '--disable_output far' to skip dumping full ar tables data to file.Skip dump full ar tables data to file.

sl=<sl_num>: SL number to be used for ar connectivity and credit loop check.

check_sl: Check all SL2VL tables. SL should not be mapped to VL15.

mcast: Multicast credit loop check. It is recommended to use this option with sa_dump.

dump_only: Dump routing configuration files and skip routing checks.

dump_only_skip_routing_tables: Dump routing data and skip routing tables (LFTs) retrieving.

static_ca2ca: Run also static CA to CA routing check even if AR enabled.

--rail_validation Checks topology being rail optimized (default - disabled).

--rail_validation_opt <regex='regular expression'> Comma separated Rail Optimized Validation options (if --rail_validation option selected): regex: regular expression to filter HCA nodes from reports. To be applied to HCAs node descriptions.

--read_capability <file name> Specifies capability masks configuration file, giving capability mask configuration for the fabric. ibdiagnet will use this mapping for Vendor Specific MADs sending.

--sa_dump <file> Specifies opensm-sa.dump file path, multicast groups definition generated by SM. used for mcast credit loop check (if -r option selected and r_opt=mcast).

--sc Provides a report of Mellanox counters

--scope <file.guid> The file with a list of Node-GUIDs and their ports to be left in the scope. The ibdiagnet2.ibnetdiscover file will not be generated.

--scr Resets all the Mellanox counters (if -sc option selected).

--screen_num_errs <num> Specifies the threshold for printing errors to screen. (default=5).

--sharp Collects SHARP configuration. Check and dump to file.

--sharp_control_version < 0|1|2 > Checks and dumps only SHARP nodes with the specified version (default 0 - all nodes).

--sharp_opt <[csc][dsc][dscp][ad_hoc][trees]> Comma separated sharp options: (if --sharp option selected) csc: Clear sharp counters.

dsc: Dump sharp performance counters to db_csv file. This option is for debug

dscp: Dump sharp HBA performance counters per port to db_csv file. This option is for debug

ad_hoc: Indicates that SHARP support ad-hoc trees, avoid warnings for tree_id duplication in the fabric

trees: Perform sharp trees validation

--pm_key <pm_key> Specifies constant pm_key for the fabric.

--vs_key <vs_key> Specifies constant vs_key for the fabric.

--cc_key <cc_key> Specifies constant cc_key for the fabric.

--m2n_key Specifies constant m2n_key for the fabric.

--skip <stage> Skips the executions of the given stage. Applicable skip stages: dup_guids | dup_node_desc | lids | sm | nodes_info | pkey | aguid | links | pm | speed_width_check | temp_sensing | virt | hca_cfg_check | all.

--skip_plugin <library name> Skip the load of the given library name. Applicable skip plugins: libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1

libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1.

--sl <sl> Specifies the SL to be used for QP1 MADs. (default=0).

--smdb <path to SMDB file> Loads Routing Engine and Ranks from the User Subnet Manager SMDB file. Used for: Adaptive Routing validation (if -r option selected)

Dragonfly+ validation (if --dfp option selected)

Fat-Tree validation (if –ft option selected)

--smp_window <num> Max smp MADs on wire. (default=8).

-t | --topo_file <file> Specifies the topology file name.

-V | --version Prints the version of the tool.

--ppcc <filename|path|pattern> Enables fetching PPCC (Port Programable Congestion Control) counters. Possible values: 1. File path - ibdiagnet loads from file PPCC Algorithms 2. Folder path - ibdiagnet loads all files from the directory 3. Wildcard - ibdiagnet loads files according to the wildcard matching (Note: In this case quotation marks must be used!). For more information on the supported wildcard syntax refer to the manual page by typing 'man 7 glob'

--vlr <file> Specifies opensm-path-records.dump file path, src-dst to SL mapping generated by SM plugin. ibdiagnet will use this mapping for MADs sending and credit loop check (if -r option is selected).

-w | --write_topo_file <file name> Writes out a topology file for the discovered topology.

--write_capability <file name> Writes out an example file for capability masks configuration, and also the default capability masks for some devices.