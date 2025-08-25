Cable Diagnostic
Please be aware that cable is deprecated and will be entirely removed in the next version.
Cable plugin and its parameters are now obsolete and not supported in the CMIS cables, please use
--get_phy_info instead.
Cable plugin collects various information from the cables attached to the fabric ports.
Parameter
Description
--get_cable_info
Gets cable info from the fabric ports and dump cable info to ibdiagnet2.db_csv and ibdiagnet2.cables.
Not supported in CMIS cables, --get_phy_info should be used instead.
--cable_info_disconnected
Gets cable info on disconnected ports (the cable is attached only to the switch port). This option is applicable with the "get-cable-info" flag. Data will be dumped to ibdiagnet2.db_csv and ibdiagnet2.cables.
Not supported in CMIS cables, --get_phy_info and --phy_cable_disconnected should be used instead.
Example:
ibdiagnet --get-cable-info --cable_info_disconnected
The data is dumped to the ibdiagnet2.cables file in the following format:
-------------------------------------------------------
Port=1 Lid=0x00a4 GUID=0xf45214030046a0a1 Port Name=coral-ufm-001/U1/P1
-------------------------------------------------------
Vendor: Mellanox
OUI: 0x2c9
PN: MCP1600-E002
SN: MT1739VS02126
Rev: A3
Length: 2 m
Type: Copper cable- unequalized
SupportedSpeed: SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR
Temperature: N/A
PowerClass: 1
NominalBitrate: 0 Gb/s
CDREnableTxRx: N/A N/A
InputEq: N/A
OutputAmp: N/A
OutputEmp: N/A
FW Version: N/A
Attenuation(5,7,12): 7 8 13
RX power type: OMA
RX1 Power: 0.000 mW, -999.999 dBm
RX2 Power: 0.000 mW, -999.999 dBm
RX3 Power: 0.000 mW, -999.999 dBm
RX4 Power: 0.000 mW, -999.999 dBm
TX1 Bias: 0.000 mA
TX2 Bias: 0.000 mA
TX3 Bias: 0.000 mA
TX4 Bias: 0.000 mA
TX1 Power: 0.000 mW, -999.999 dBm
TX2 Power: 0.000 mW, -999.999 dBm
TX3 Power: 0.000 mW, -999.999 dBm
TX4 Power: 0.000 mW, -999.999 dBm