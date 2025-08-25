Changes and New Features History

2.16.0 ibdiagpath --lids_list New Using the lids utility for creating scope file.

2.15.0 ibdiagnet --skip Deprecated vs_cap_smp & vs_cap_gmp values will be ignored. <br />SMP & GMP capabilities will be retrieve every time.

ibdiagpath --adaptive_routing New Using adaptive routing tables to look up for possible paths.

2.12.0 ibdiagnet --sharp_opt Changed Added a new option "- [ad_hoc]" which indicates the ad-hoc trees support in SHARP, and prevents warnings for tree_id duplication in the fabric Value: <[csc][dsc][dscp][ad_hoc]>

2.11.0 ibdiagnet --ppcc New This parameters enables fetching PPCC (Port Programable Congestion Control) counters. Possible values: File path: In this cases ibdiagnet loads from file PPCC Algorithms

Folder path: ibdiagnet loads all files from the directory

Wildcard: ibdiagnet loads files according to wildcard matching. For more information on the supported wildcard syntax refer to the manual page by typing `man 7 glob

--verbs Experimental Send and receive GMPs via ibverbs instead of ibumad library.

2.9.0 ibdiagnet --r_opt Deprecated The same functionality is supported by --disable_output option Value: skip_far

Removed Values: vs, far, rn, drnc, crnc

--pm_get_all New Get all PM counters by activate the following flags: --per_slvl_cntrs --sc --extended_speeds pm_per_lane

--pm_clear_all New Clear all PM counters by activate the following flags: --scr --pc

--ft_roots_regex_opt New Regular expression to select topology root nodes. To be applied to switch descriptions. Value: <regular expression>

2.8.0 --r_opt dump_only_skip_routing_tables Added Skips routing tables (LFTs) retrieving

rn Deprecated Dumps routing notification data to file (enabled by default)

drnc Deprecated Dumps routing notification port counters to file (enabled by default)

2.7.0 ibdiagnet --ft New Enables Fat Tree Topology Validation (default - disabled)

--aguid New Collects AGUIDs

--enable_spst Removed SPST mode is enabled by default. Option was deprecated in 2.6.1

2.6.1 ibdiagnet --smp_window Upper limit and default are changed Max: 256; default: 16

--gmp_window Upper limit and default are changed Max: 16384; default: 256

--am_key New Specifies default AMKEY for the fabric

--am_key_file New Specifies the path to file (AMKEY per GUID)

--smdb New Specifies the path to OpenSM SMDB file (required for Adaptive Routing & Dragonfly+ Topology validation)

--ber_threshold_table New Specifies the path to BER thresholds table file (BER per FEC)

--create_ber_threshold_table New Creates template file of BER threshold table

--enable_spst Deprecated SPST mode is enabled by default

--dfp New Enabling DFP Topology Validation (default - disabled)

--dfp_opt New Specifies comma separated DFP Topology Validation options

dfp_opt <max_cas> - Specifies max number of CAs for “Root” switch in Dragonfly+ island (default: 1). This parameter is mutual exclusive with --smdb

ibdmchk --FAR New Adds support for input FAR file

2.5.1 ibdiagnet --sl New Specifies the SL to be used (default=0)

--rail_validation New Enabling Rail Optimized Topology Validation (default - disabled)

--rail_validation_opt New Specifies comma separated Rail Optimized Topology Validation options

--clear_congestion_counters New Dumping Congestion Counters and clearing them

--fec_mode Deprecated FEC_MODE section will be dump to "db_csv" by default

--rail_validation_opt <regex> - Specifies regular expression to filter HCA nodes from reports. To be applied to HCAs node descriptions

2.4.0 ibdiagnet --enable_output New Enable creation of specific dump file

--disable_output New Disable specific dump file

--path New Set custom path for specific dump file

--discovery_only New Discover IB fabric, save topology information into “db_csv” file and exit

--smp_window Upper limit is changed New max is 128

--gmp_window Upper limit is changed New max is 8192